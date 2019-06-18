Zara Larsson Channels Baby Spice On New Single Artwork For ‘All The Same’

Zara Larsson is ready to drop another single this week but before that, she has teased fans with the title and its artwork.

On Friday, June 21, Larsson will release a new single titled “All The Time.” The cover for the song sees the “Ruin My Life” hitmaker channeling a Baby Spice look.

Zara is wearing a pink robe which has fluffy detailing on the ends. Her hair is in long pigtails while striking a fierce look into the camera lens. Half of her hair is blonde and the other half is baby pink. The overall pink aesthetic is very 1990s Emma Bunton, who was known for a similar look. Larsson has accessorized this look with white hoop earrings and pink eyeshadow.

Within 14 hours of sharing the cover on Instagram, it has been liked by over 143,000 users.

“Omg obsessed,” Charli XCX wrote.

“YOU LOOK PERFECT,” a fan page commented.

“SUMMER HIT IS COMING, get ready to stream it 24/7,” another shared.

According to Billboard, Zara is on tour with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in Europe. She started performing on his tour on May 24 in Lyon, France. She is currently going all over the continent and will perform her final show on August 11 in Reykjavik, Iceland.

On her social media, she has been sharing some of the outfits she has been wearing at the shows. The Inquisitr reported the mini lavender, purple dress she wore with high heels to match. The eye-popping garment really showed off her long smooth legs which were on full display.

Larsson rose to fame in Sweden at the age of 10 in 2008 after winning their equivalent of Britain’s Got Talent.

After the release of her debut album, 1, Zara was ready to release her second album worldwide.

Her first worldwide smash hit was taken from her second studio album. The single “Lush Life” propelled her career around the world. It peaked at No. 1 in Sweden while entering the top five in Australia, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, and the U.K. It charted in the U.S. and peaked at No. 75.

Zara’s second studio album, So Good, contained multiple singles that went multiplatinum around the world — “Ain’t My Fault,” “I Would Like,” and “Never Forget You” with MNEK to name a few. The album topped the charts in Sweden while peaking at No. 7 in the U.K. and Australia.

In 2018, Larsson released the single “Ruin My Life” which was a huge success. The single peaked at No. 2 in Sweden and No. 9 in the U.K. It has gone platinum in Sweden and Australia while going gold in New Zealand and Denmark.

Earlier this year, she released the songs “Don’t Worry Bout Me” and “Wow” which are set to be included on her third studio album, which remains untitled.

On Instagram, Zara Larsson has over 5.7 million followers.