‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5, Episode 4 Preview: Victor Finds A Plane And Charlie Makes A Friend

As the hunt for Althea (Maggie Grace) continues, Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) makes another appearance in the next episode of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 3, titled “Humbug’s Gulch,” of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, the search for Althea focused heavily on John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and June’s (Jenna Elfman) search of a wild west-themed park called Humbug’s Gulch. During this, the pair found Dwight, a character previously seen in Fear‘s companion series, The Walking Dead. They were then joined by Morgan (Lennie James), Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), and Luciana (Danay Garcia) towards the end of Episode 3 when Morgan realized that he knew Dwight from his time at Alexandria and his run-in with Dwight’s group, the Saviors.

With some of the group will continue to search for missing Althea in the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, another section is continuing their own rescue mission, according to the Episode 4 synopsis released via Coming Soon.

“Sarah, Strand, and Wendell run into an issue with their rescue mission as Charlie meets a new friend; Morgan, Alicia, and Luciana try to finish their mission.”

Sarah (Mo Collins), Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), and Wendell (Daryl Mitchell) appear to be involved in a secret mission in the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead, one that seems to feature Daniel Salazar’s aircraft. This theory is expanded upon in the Episode 4 clip for Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead.

According to a previous article from The Inquisitr, in the trailer, Daniel is seen outside of his compound and near a large group of the infected. Alongside the appearance of Daniel in Episode 4, the clip also shows Strand’s group under the cover of darkness as they appear to be sneaking into what could be Daniel’s compound.

A new image released by Flickering Myth for Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 also seems to back this theory as an image shows Victor Strand standing next to an aircraft. Although, the potential is there that this plane is not Daniel’s and the group has happened upon another plane that they can use in their mission.

As yet, there is no clue as to who the new friend is that Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) meets in the next episode of Fear. However, the Episode 4 trailer shows Charlie standing next to a covered aircraft, so the potential is there that this new friend is actually Daniel.

Of course, viewers will have to tune into Sunday’s episode to find out exactly how Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead will play out.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on June 23 at 9 p.m.