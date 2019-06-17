Blake Shelton To Reportedly Make Significantly More Than Girlfriend Gwen Stefani On New Season Of ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may be equals when it comes to the game of life but on the set of their show The Voice, Shelton is making a significantly bigger paycheck than his lady. A new report from Radar Online suggests that the country superstar will rake in a lot more than Stefani on the next season of the hit NBC show. According to the report, Shelton is the highest paid coach on the upcoming season since he has starred on the show for so long.

An insider close to the show dishes that Blake will earn $15 million on this season with Stefani set to earn significantly less, only raking in $12 million for sitting in the judge’s chair. But while many people may think that the discrepancy in the earnings could be due to gender, the insider shares that that is definitely not the case —it has to do with the fact that Shelton has been on the show from the start.

“Blake has been with the show since Season One.”

On the other hand, Stefani did not make her debut on the show until the 7th season and in total, this new season of the series will only be her third stint as a judge. Gwen will appear with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and of course Blake Shelton on the new season. She is set to replace Adam Levine, who was the only other coach who appeared on the series since the first season. During his last two seasons on the show, Levine also raked in $15 million a season.

But despite their pay differences, Blake and Gwen’s relationship still appears to be going strong. The two regularly gush about one another on social media as well as in interviews and it’s easy to see that they’re totally smitten with one another. But just because they are still head over heels in love does not mean that the pair will be rushing down the aisle anytime soon.

As The Inquisitr shared last week, the two are putting their wedding plans on hold for the time being. Right now, Stefani is starting the process of getting her marriage to Gavin Rossdale annulled by the Catholic Church. Since she is a strong Catholic, it’s very important for her previous marriage to be annulled before she gets married to Blake — especially because she wants to have a religious ceremony when they do indeed get engaged and married.

For now, fans can just follow all of their adorable tributes to one another on social media.