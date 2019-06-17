‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Austin Amelio Discusses Dwight’s Crossover Event In Episode 3

'It feels good,' Austin Amelio told 'Insider' about the crossover of his character. 'It feels very natural.'

Episode 3 of Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead finally saw the much-anticipated crossover of Dwight from Fear‘s companion series, The Walking Dead. The actor who plays Dwight, Austin Amelio, has now spoken out about the crossover.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 3 (titled “Humbug’s Gulch”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 saw Dwight threaten John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and June (Jenna Elfman) during a developing storm at a wild west theme park. The trio eventually sorts out their differences after Dwight reveals he is looking for his wife, Sherry (Christine Evangelista). Later in the episode, Dwight also meets up with Morgan (Lennie James), whom he already knows from his time on The Walking Dead.

Austin has since revealed that the crossover of his character initially started from a throwaway comment he made to Walking Dead showrunner, Scott Gimple, that it would be fun if Dwight crossed over to Fear the Walking Dead after hearing this series was moving its primary location to Texas.

“I heard that Fear The Walking Dead was going to Texas and I was joking around with Scott [Gimple] maybe a couple months before,” Amelio told Insider.

Later on, Austin got a call asking if he would like to join the cast of Fear the Walking Dead. He then had to keep that secret for a year. This was particularly hard when touring conventions as fans were eager to know what happened to Dwight, who was told to leave by Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus).

It has been revealed that approximately one year has passed since Dwight was told to leave by Daryl and him turning up at Humbug’s Gulch in the latest episode of Fear. During that time, Dwight has been desperately “searching for his wife, like a drug addict trying to get his next fix,” according to Amelio.

Ryan Green / AMC

While the search for Sherry has not yet been fruitful, Austin reveals that this is the first time that Dwight and Morgan have shared a scene together. So, while they knew of each other in The Walking Dead, their characters never got any airtime, something that was rectified in Episode 3.

As for what will happen with Dwight as Season 5 of Fear progresses, Amelio suggests that there is plenty of character development for his character in upcoming episodes.

“You’re not going to see Dwight playing the same notes throughout the whole season. There’s going to be some other things that he starts fighting for and really starts paying attention to. And that’s going to be really pivotal for his journey and his character arc.”

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on June 23 at 9 p.m. with Episode 4, titled “Skid Mark.” The synopsis for this episode is below.