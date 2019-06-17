‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s Ex-Boyfriend Chris Lopez Flirts With Her On Instagram

Could they be getting back together?

Kailyn Lowry’s latest bikini photo caught the attention of her former boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

As she and her co-stars film the upcoming 10th season of Teen Mom 2, Lowry and Lopez have sparked rumors of a potential romance with their recent social media interaction.

Days ago, as OK! Magazine revealed, Lowry posted a photo of herself posing in a multi-colored bikini at a hotel and a short time later, Lopez made his presence known with a series of emojis, including the wide-eyed emoji, the sweating emoji, and the licking emoji.

As fans well know, Lowry began dating Lopez shortly after her split from ex-husband Javi Marroquin and within months, she was pregnant with their baby boy, Lux Russell, now 1. However, amid her pregnancy, Lowry got word that Lopez was supposedly sleeping around and after a messy split, she endured the end of her pregnancy as a single mom.

Although Lowry and Lopez endured some months of back and forth after welcoming their son in August 2017, they haven’t appeared to be on good terms consistently for several months, at least until now. That said, when it comes to a potential reunion, Lowry may not be open to giving her romance with Lopez another try. After all, she’s been trying for years to make amends and been unsuccessful and disappointed with her efforts in the past.

After Lowry shared her bikini photo and Lopez replied, the mother of three, who also shares a 9-year-old son with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and a 9-year-old son with Marroquin, stayed silent. Meanwhile, many of her fans and followers reacted to Lopez’s post, some of whom encouraged the couple to get back together and others who warned Lowry that Lopez would never change.

One fan even suggested that Lopez was confusing Lowry with his comment.

Although Lopez is not seen on Teen Mom 2 and rarely speaks about his relationship with Lowry, he did open up about his relationship status during an episode of his podcast series in July.

“My relationship status, I’m single and it’s weird…being single is weird as s**t right now,” he said, according to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “For the first time in a long time I’m like ‘single single.’ I ain’t got nobody. That s**t get lonely and s**t. But I’m trying to figure my s**t out.”

Lowry and the Teen Mom 2 cast will return to MTV later this year or early next year for Season 10.