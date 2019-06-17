‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Reaches Out To Meghan King Edmonds On Twitter Amid Affair Drama

Brandi Glanville has been in her shoes.

Brandi Glanville reached out to Meghan King Edmonds after seeing that her husband Jim Edmonds’ alleged affair had been thrust into the spotlight.

Years after enduring her own heartbreak, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Twitter to offer her condolences to her Orange County counterpart and let her know that she is available if she needs some support from someone who has endured a similar situation.

“I’m so sorry [Meghan King Edmonds] just read your blog [and] I get it more than anyone,” Brandi tweeted. “You will get though this but its extremely hard to get over it.”

As fans will recall, Brandi’s former husband, Eddie Cibrian, was caught having a couple of affairs behind her back, with LeAnn Rimes and Scheana Marie, during their nine-year marriage. At the time, Eddie had been working on a Lifetime movie with LeAnn and was caught enjoying a cozy dinner date with her. Then, after news of the affair broke, the Vanderpump Rules star came forward as another one of Eddie’s mistresses.

While Eddie ultimately married his first mistress, LeAnn, Meghan’s situation is a bit different and at this point, neither party involved has announced plans to split. That said, Brandi hopes to act as a support for Meghan if she needs it.

“If I can help in any way,” Brandi continued in her tweet. “I DM’d my [phone number]. Emotional affairs [and] continued sexual flirtations are almost worse than physical affairs.”

Ever since the news of Jim’s alleged affair broke, fans and celebrities have been flooding his wife with supportive messages, including her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge.

Loading...

At the end of last week, after the news was first shared in regard to the affair, Meghan took to her personal website to share her thoughts on Jim’s behavior and told readers she’d been betrayed in the “most disgusting and public way possible.”

“I did nothing wrong, I don’t deserve this. What is so broken in him to propel him to do this to me? To us? It wasn’t one mistake, one lapse in judgement. I saw the texts – each one represents his decision to throw our marriage in the trash,” Meghan wrote.

“It’s not fair. I sob so much my face stings from the salt from my tears. I am exhausted. My poor kids aren’t getting their devoted mother. And it’s only been 36 hours,” she added.