Tamra Judge Sends Message To Meghan King Edmonds Amid Rumors Of Husband Jim’s Alleged Affair

Tamra Judge is heartbroken for her former co-star.

Tamra Judge is weighing in after hearing about Jim Edmonds’ alleged affair.

Days after it was reported that Jim had engaged in an affair behind the back of Tamra’s friend and former Real Housewives of Orange County star, Meghan King Edmonds, Tamra took to her Instagram page and weighed in on the devastating drama.

“My heart hurts for you Meg,” Tamra wrote, according to a June 17 report from Us Weekly magazine.

“Wish I could give you a big hug,” she added.

Tamra and Meghan appeared alongside one another on The Real Housewives of Orange County for three seasons and appeared to get along quite well. They even kept in touch with one another after Meghan exited the show following Season 12 and earlier this year, they were spotted together amid filming for the show’s upcoming 14th season.

Although Jim admitted to having “an inappropriate conversation” with the other woman during an interview with Us Weekly just days ago, he insisted that they never had any physical contact and accused the woman of attempting to cash in on claims of an alleged affair. He even said that she’d done the same thing to others.

As for Meghan, she isn’t so sure she believes her husband and slammed him for failing to honor their wedding vows in a blog post shared with her fans and followers at the end of last week. As she explained, she’s a simple girl who wanted a solid marriage.

“I’m as loyal as they come and I wanted the vows we made when we exchanged our rings to be acted upon. Now my wedding ring symbolizes fraud,” she wrote on Friday. “Marriage is hard, we’ve been through our ups and downs, I’ve talked about it openly. A relationship takes two but it doesn’t take two to cheat.”

Meghan and Jim have been married to one another since 2014 and share three children, 2-year-old Aspen and 1-year-old twins Hart and Hayes.

Although the couple will certainly have to work hard at their relationship if there is any chance that they could reconcile, they have not announced any plans to split and in Meghan’s recent blog post, she said she hopes that their marriage can recover.

Jim also recently addressed the future of their marriage to TMZ and assured the outlet days ago that they were “doing good.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to return to Bravo TV this summer for Season 14.