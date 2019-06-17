Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Reveals If She Vaccinates Her Child

She also spoke out about the controversy surrounding Jessica Biel.

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is revealing her stance on vaccinations and weighing in on the controversy surrounding Jessica Biel. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the actress recently spoke out against a proposed California bill that would make medical exemptions for vaccinations more difficult. Now, Abraham is weighing in on the controversy according to Too Fab and revealing where she stands on the anti-vax debate.

“I think she’s playing the best for everyone. Some people can’t go to school if you don’t vaccinate your kids, then your kids can’t go to school. So I think everyone should be treated equal, healthy and safe,” Abraham responded when asked whether or not she “stands with” Jessica Biel.

She admitted that she has had concerns with vaccinations saying, “With Sophia, it’s like, ‘Do I want to do vaccinations? Do I not?’ It’s like, ‘Is she going to get sick?’ You know some kids have died from vaccinations.”

Despite her concerns, she admits that her daughter has been vaccinated.

“Sophia has been vaccinated.”

She also explained that her 10-year-old daughter does her schooling online.

Farrah Abraham rose to fame on the hit MTV show 16 and Pregnant. She appeared on the first season of the show when she was pregnant with her daughter. Her episode was unique for a tragic reason as the father of her daughter had sadly passed away before the birth of their daughter. She continued to share her story on Teen Mom OG and did so for many years. The mom of one was let go from the show in 2018 and two girls were brought on board to take her place.

Loading...

Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd both appeared on Teen Mom OG last season. Although they weren’t original cast members, fans enjoyed the new cast members’ stories. Even though fans were receptive to the new additions, Bristol decided to call it quits after only one season on the show. She did not return for the show’s new season, but Cheyenne Floyd decided to return. She continues to share her story alongside Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood.

With the cast back down to four members, some wonder if a fifth cast member will be added or if Farrah Abraham will return to the show. While there hasn’t been any word that Farrah is being considered for the show again, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie McKee from Teen Mom 3 will be added to the cast near the end of the season on a trial basis.

Viewers can watch Teen Mom OG Monday nights on MTV.