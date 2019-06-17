Vicki Gunvalson Reacts To Jim Edmonds Affair Rumors On Twitter, Tells Meghan King Edmonds ‘You Are Right’

Vicki Gunvalson didn't always get along with Meghan King Edmonds on 'RHOC.'

Vicki Gunvalson and Meghan King Edmonds may not have been the best of friends during their time together on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but that doesn’t mean Vicki wasn’t devastated to hear rumors about Jim Edmonds’ alleged affair with another woman.

Over the weekend, after news broke in regard to Jim’s reported missteps, Vicki shared her thoughts on Twitter after seeing her former costar’s heartbreaking reaction to her husband’s shocking betrayal.

“I’m so sorry,” Vicki wrote in response to a post shared on Meghan’s blog. “You are right, YOU did not deserve this.”

In Meghan’s post, the mother of three said that she learned of Jim’s communication with another woman online, just as everyone else did.

“I called Jimmy and he confessed to me that he had exchanged lewd photos with this woman over the course of several months and a physical relationship never existed. He paid her off to protect me so I’d never find out,” Meghan shared.

While Jim claimed that he never engaged in a physical relationship with the woman, Meghan told her readers she wasn’t sure she believed him because she no longer trusts his word. She also said that “physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me.”

Megan married Jim in 2014 and joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County the following year. Then, in 2016, their first child, 2-year-old Aspen, arrived, and two years after that, Meghan confirmed she and Jim were expecting twins.

According to US Weekly, it was during the time Meghan was pregnant with her twins, Hart and Hayes, 1, that Jim reconnected with his mystery woman, who he was also accused of sleeping with during his marriage to second wife Allison Jayne Raski.

Also in her blog post, Meghan said that at the time of Jim’s alleged affair, she was doing nothing wrong. In fact, she was putting tons of love and energy into her second pregnancy.

“I don’t deserve this. I did nothing except be pregnant with our twins and try to have a healthy pregnancy,” she explained.

While Jim is admitting to having inappropriate conversations with the other woman, he is standing by his claims of having never actually engaged in a physical affair with her. Either way, the betrayal is, and will likely continue to be, completely devastating for Meghan.

Gunvalson and her costars are expected to return to Bravo TV this summer for the 14th season of the Real Housewives of Orange County.