‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Jax Taylor Mentions Late Dad On Father’s Day Before Brittany Cartwright Wedding

Read what he wrote.

Jax Taylor honored his late dad, Ronald Cauchi, on Twitter on Father’s Day.

Less than two weeks before saying “I do” to Brittany Cartwright, the Vanderpump Rules cast member shared a photo and special message with his fans and followers about his father, who tragically passed away in December 2017 after a battle with esophageal cancer.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best dad ever!! I miss you so much every day pop, I know you are with me every day,” he wrote, according to a report from Yahoo! Entertainment on June 17.

Following Cauchi’s death, Taylor became estranged from his mother, who he accused of hiding the severity of his father’s illness for weeks leading up to his death, and instead leaned on Cartwright for support.

Although Taylor cheated on Cartwright before dumping her just months before Cauchi’s death, the couple reunited prior to his passing and, after seeing how supportive Cartwright was at the time he needed her the most, Taylor decided to propose.

Months later, during an interview with Men’s Health magazine, Taylor admitted to being in a “deep rut” after Cauchi’s death and said he actually considered harming himself. Then, after Cartwright introduced him to medical marijuana, he began to cope with things in a healthier manner.

“I said, ‘You know what? I’m not going to hurt myself. I’m not going to drink,'” he said. “I’m going to flip this around and make my dad proud. I’m going to go to the gym. We’re going to start some businesses. We’re going to move up.'”

Taylor and Cartwright are set to get married later this year in a castle in Kentucky, where Cartwright has dreamed of getting married since she was a little girl.

Loading...

Last month, during an interview with Us Weekly magazine, Taylor said that while he would be missing his dad during the upcoming ceremony, he will include him in the event by giving him his own chair.

“He’ll have a seat somewhere,” Taylor said. “I have some ideas.”

According to Us Weekly magazine, Lisa Vanderpump believes Taylor was impacted deeply by his father’s passing and has actually changed for the better since enduring the loss nearly two years ago. She also applauded Cartwright for being there for him after Cauchi’s death, despite the many hardships they’ve faced in their relationship.

Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.