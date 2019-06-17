‘Big Brother’ Cast Revealed, Meet The Season 21 Houseguests

Expect it to be a hot summer in more ways than one at the 'Big Brother' house.

The Big Brother 21 cast has been revealed! As TV Guide reports, CBS unveiled the names of the houseguests who will be competing for the $500,000 prize at the Big Brother house this summer, and some fans are likely going to be disappointed.

For months, rumors have circulated that this season of the popular CBS summer reality series would be a “special season,” perhaps composed, in whole or in part, of returning houseguests. Similarly, as reported earlier Monday by The Inquisitr, rumors circulated that this season may be a “showmance” season, bringing back previous houseguests who developed romantic or sexual relationships with each other on the show. In fact, so persistent were the rumors that previous houseguests were fending off angry fans on social media who were upset with the producers for bringing back old instead of new faces.

Alas, those rumors turned out to be just that: rumors. In fact, all of the houseguests competing in Season 21 are new faces. Still, as John Lydgate famously said, “you can’t please all of the people all of the time,” and the new list of houseguests is already drawing some complaints. Let’s meet the new contestants.

Analyse Talavera (22): Professional soccer player from Simi Valley, California.

Christie Murphy (28): Store owner from Keyport, New Jersey.

Cliff Hogg III (53): )il worker from Houston, Texas.

David Alexander (29): Photographer from Atlanta, Georgia.

Holly Allen (31): Wine tour guide from Los Angeles, California.

Isabella Wang (22): Public health analyst from Los Angeles, California.

Jack Matthews (28): Fitness trainer from Tampa, Florida.

Jackson Michie (24): Server from Los Angeles, California.

Jessica Milagros (30*): Model from Oak Park, Illinois.

*Milagros was evasive about her actual age, and according to show material, she’s “30ish.”

Kathryn Dunn (29): Digital marketing executive from Dallas, Texas.

Kemi Faknule (25): Marketing strategist from Brooklyn, New York.

Nick Maccarone (27): Therapist from Sewell, New Jersey.

Nicole Anthony (24): Preschool aide from Long Island, New York.

Ovi Kabir (22): College student from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Sam Smith (31): Truck driver from Mountain Top, Pennsylvania.

Tommy Bracco (28): Broadway dancer from Staten Island, New York.

Writing in Forbes, Marc Berman says he has some complaints. For starters, excluding Hogg and possibly Milagros, none of the houseguests are much older than 30. Similarly, Berman has the same complaint about this season’s cast as he does about every cast: there’s not enough ethnic diversity, what with the cast being almost overwhelmingly white. Moreover, the cast doesn’t represent all of America; five are from the New York City area, while another four live just a short Uber ride from the Big Brother house.

Big Brother 21 kicks off with a two-night premiere on Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.