‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Is A Billy Swap Coming?

Over the weekend, The Young and the Restless fans reacted to rumors of Billy Miller’s exit as Drew Cain on General Hospital. Previously, he went to GH to portray Jason but eventually ended up becoming Drew when the real Jason, as portrayed by Steve Burton, returned to Port Charles.

The Inquisitr revealed that Miller’s exit from the ABC soap is looming even though right now the official word is Miller is off-screen due to storyline reasons. With Michelle Stafford’s debut as Phyllis Summers this week on Y&R, fans cannot help but wonder if a Billy swap is coming on the heels of the Phyllis swap. Weeks ago, The Inquisitr reported that the new co-executive producer at Y&R, Anthony Morina, courted former the former Phyllis actress, who had portrayed Nina on GH for the last several years.

Morina said that he called up Stafford, who wasn’t looking for a new job at the time.

“It was part of the bigger picture. We have to re-create the core sensibility of the show. And Michelle is iconic as Phyllis,” revealed Morina.

With that revelation, it’s no surprise that fans feel the same thing might be happening with the role of Billy Abbott. Since 2016, actor Jason Thompson has portrayed Billy, and before that, he was Dr. Patrick Drake on General Hospital. Miller portrayed the younger Abbott son from 2008 to 2014, when he left the show.

Fans are divided on the idea of Miller returning to replace Thompson as Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) partner.

One long-time viewer wrote, “I want Billy Miller back! The chemistry between him and Victoria is so real!”

However, another fan replied, “Keep Jason! You’ve upset enough fans with the Phyllis fiasco.”

Some viewers had an even more exciting way to get Miller back on the No. 1-rated CBS Daytime drama without ousting Thompson as Billy Abbott. A vocal minority felt perhaps Miller should portray somebody else like Dylan McAvoy. That would be incredibly interesting, considering that Steve Burton held the role of Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Paul’s (Doug Davidson) son 2013 to 2017 before he left the show and later returned to GH as Jason.

Dylan entered witness protection after a dangerous assignment, and he’s been offscreen ever since leaving Sharon (Sharon Case) once again alone. Dylan’s return would undoubtedly provide for interesting storylines should it happen.

With only four soap operas left, the world of daytime television is small, and with so many actor swaps, it can even get confusing. So far, all the talk about Miller is conjecture, but the picture should become more apparent in the coming weeks.