‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Cast Officially Revealed, ABC Confirms Initial Group Of Contestants

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise debuts in August, and ABC is now ready to start confirming some of the cast rumors and spoilers that have been floating around. Filming is taking place now, and fans will be anxious to find out which contestants find love.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, spoiler king Reality Steve has already been sharing a lot of Season 6 Bachelor in Paradise spoilers. One of his most recent teases was that Blake Horstmann, Becca Kufrin’s runner-up last year on The Bachelorette, is juggling several women and will be front and center during the upcoming episodes.

Fans will have to wait a while yet to see that play out for themselves, but ABC has now confirmed that Blake is one of the contestants this summer. As E! News details, Horstmann will join other franchise veterans Bibiana Julian, Clay Harbor, Demi Burnett, John Paul Jones, Cam Ayala, and Tayshia Adams looking for love in Mexico.

That small handful of Bachelor in Paradise contestants was revealed Monday morning via Good Morning America. This isn’t the full cast, of course, and fans will get additional cast confirmations soon. Chris Harrison is hosting again, and fan-favorite veteran Wells Adams is back as the bartender.

Viewers won’t need to be reminded of who Cam Ayala and John Paul Jones are since they are from Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette season that is airing now. In addition, Demi and Tayshia are from Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season.

Becca’s season brings not only Blake but former NFL player Clay Harbor, too. Fans will remember that Clay had to depart filming quite early during Becca’s run after an injury.

Clay went on to date former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant Angela Amezcua after she left BIP heartbroken last summer. Unfortunately, as The Inquisitr detailed a while back, the two split several months ago.

Loading...

Bibiana also tried to find love last summer on Bachelor in Paradise, but she never really clicked with anybody. She previously participated in The Bachelor Winter Games and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor.

According to the short segment that aired on GMA, additional cast members will be revealed Monday night during the debut of ABC’s new show Grand Hotel. Of course, Reality Steve has already detailed plenty of additional contestants via his Bachelor in Paradise spoilers, and he has been hinting that things are getting pretty wild during filming.

Bachelor in Paradise has a pretty solid track record of creating romantic couples who last. Several pairs from last summer are still together, and there are marriages and even babies that have come thanks to prior seasons. Stay tuned for additional BIP spoilers as they become available and start counting down now to that August 5 premiere.