Justin Bieber Reportedly Having Second Thoughts About His Marriage To Hailey Baldwin

After less than a year of marriage, it seems as though there could be trouble in paradise for Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin. As fans of the famous couple know, the pair shocked fans when they tied the knot at a courthouse in New York City last year. The couple had originally planned to have an official ceremony with family and friends at a later date but that keeps getting pushed back as Bieber has been seeking help for depression and other issues.

Since then, Justin has been spending more time in the Big Apple where he has been receiving help from Carl Lentz, a pastor at Hillsong Church. According to Radar Online, Carl has connected Justin with many people so he can get his “mind right.” This past February, Bieber was boxing with Lentz and a friend in New Jersey when Justin was reportedly heard telling his pal that he was having second thoughts about the quickie marriage. According to the source, Justin’s mind has not been into the marriage, and he let his friend know it.

“He was really depressed and questioning his marriage,” the insider shared.

The same insider reveals that Baldwin is aware that her marriage is a little rocky right now, but she has been trying to put on a brave face for the cameras. Additionally, Hailey has been joining her hubby for some of these boxing sessions. The source close to the couple shares that the supermodel is in better shape than her counterpart.

Loading...

Since all of Justin’s struggles, Hailey has been standing by her man no matter what. The 22-year-old has taken to her Instagram account a few times to gush over the Baby singer and back in April, she shared a sweet photo and caption. In the Instagram post, Hailey shared a photo of Justin in front of a green photo backdrop. The singer is standing front and center in the image wearing a big smile on his face along with a tie-dye shirt and white pants. To go along with the post, Baldwin also shared a sweet caption to honor her husband.

“My love. You are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I’ve ever been. Insanely proud of who you are and who you’re becoming.. I love you more every single day.”

Of course, the post earned Baldwin plenty of attention with over 2.9 million likes as well as 43,000 comments. It will be interesting to see whether or not the pair get past this alleged rut or if they continue to postpone the wedding.