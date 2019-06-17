Here’s Who We Want On The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 28 Cast

The 28th season of Dancing With the Stars is set to air in September on ABC and fans are speculating about who they would like to see compete on the series, which puts celebrities on the ballroom floor in an attempt to master some of the toughest routines carefully choreographed by their professional dance partners.

After a year-long break from television, the show is expected to return to ABC with several new format changes, said ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

“We have been pitched some really fun format changes for Dancing with the Stars by the executive producers but right now they are top secret. [Reality chief] Rob Mills and I had a meeting with them a couple of months ago and got very excited about some of the new ideas that they were talking about to freshen up the format,” Burke said of the new season, according to Deadline.

Burke also revealed that the show is looking towards an attempt to get bigger-name stars for the new season.

Fans were upset at the way the previous format and voting procedures allowed Season 27 winner Bobby Bones to score a Mirrorball, beating out those who fans felt were more capable celebrity dancers. This likely pushed the network to attempt to reformat the series so fans will feel like they have more of a say in who stays and who goes.

The following is a short list of celebrities who we feel would make a big splash on the ballroom floor.

MTV reality star Jenelle Evans

Evans has been in the public eye since her debut on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in February 2010. She then became a star of the network’s blockbuster series Teen Mom 2. Evans recently found herself in hot water when she and her husband David Eason lost custody of her three children after Eason allegedly shot and killed their family dog, reported People. Performing on Dancing With the Stars would allow Evans to regain a much-needed credibility in the public eye.

Luke P. of The Bachelorette

Luke P. has given fans and Hannah Brown a run for their money on the current season of the ABC series. He has ingrained himself into the psyche of viewers who love to hate this persistent reality star. He won’t give up on love with Hannah despite making many gaffes and enemies in the Bachelor house as the couple’s relationship moves forward.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Legendary movie star Jamie Lee Curtis is a big fan of the series and has reportedly been asked to appear before this season. However, according to NBC Los Angeles, Curtis has refused their invitation.

“They’ve knocked,” Curtis quipped to the news outlet. “No one was home.”

Loading...

Bill Clinton

It would be the first time a former President of the United States would compete on a reality television show, but it wouldn’t be the first time a politician has taken to learning a new dance or two. Rick Perry, the former Texas governor and two-time presidential candidate appeared on season 23 of DWTS. ABC has reportedly asked Clinton almost every season to join the show, but he has turned them down.

“I told them I didn’t have the time to train for it. You know you actually go out there and train — you really work at it,” he said to Rachael Ray during an appearance on her talk show, per The Huffington Post.

Demi Moore

Moore’s daughter Rumer Willis competed and won a Mirrorball during season 20 of the series alongside Pro-Val Chmerkovskiy. She was so moved by the experience that she even got a tattoo on her right bicep showing the two in a longing embrace. She has since had the ink removed. Moore was always in attendance watching her daughter perform. Her devotion to the series was so great that the show approached Moore to appear on its subsequent Season 21, but she turned them down, E! News reported.

Dancing With the Stars will return to ABC in the Fall of 2019.