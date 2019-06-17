Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Shares Hilarious Note From Son, ‘Daddy’s Job Is To Clean The Kitchen’

Little Isaiah said he thinks his dad is just 3-years-old and only 4 feet tall.

Carrie Underwood’s husband is sharing a hilarious note he received from their then 3-year-old son, Isaiah. The former hockey player took to Instagram Stories on Father’s Day (June 16) to share a snap of the message little Isaiah once sent him, which featured a number of fill in the blanks for the little guy to share some of his favorite things about his daddy.

Taking to the social media site over the weekend, the card – which appeared to be a Father’s Day present from his eldest boy the year prior and had the header “All about my Daddy” – saw Isaiah admit that he thinks his dad is just 3-years-old and only 4 feet tall.

The little guy also said that he thinks Mike has black eyes and that his job is to “clean [the] kitchen” while adding that he’s very good at hide-and-seek and “likes to hug me and mommy.”

The hilariously sweet note then continued by saying Carrie’s husband doesn’t like to “watch my shows.”

“I love when my daddy cuddles with me,” Isaiah added.

Fisher didn’t share too much more insight into the message, only posting it to his Instagram Stories account over the weekend with two crying laughing emojis. The retired athlete had probably uncovered it from last year, as the year was listed as 2018 and Isaiah’s age said 3-years-old. He celebrated his fourth birthday this past February.

Since then, Underwood and Fisher have expanded their sweet family to four after welcoming their second son, Jacob, into the world on January 21 of this year.

Mike’s sweet throwback came amid Carrie posting her own sweet and gushing message for Father’s Day this year.

As The Inquisitr reported, the “Southbound” singer took to social media to post a very cute photo of the retired Nashville Predators hockey player with his youngest son on his lap and the 4-year-old climbing on his shoulders while the couple’s dog, Penny, sat by his side.

“I feel like this picture pretty much sums up fatherhood!” Underwood wrote in the caption of the photo with a crying laughing emoji.

“To all the frog catching, bedtime story reading, wrestling, diaper changing, outside playing, adventure seeking, tickling, cuddling, loving dads out there, Happy Father’s Day!” she continued. “@mfisher1212 your boys sure do love you and are are so lucky to have you!”

Loading...

The sweet and gushing online message came shortly after The Inquisitr noted that Carrie opened up about currently being on tour with her two children in tow as she heads around the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. for her “Cry Pretty Tour 360.”

The country superstar hilariously compared herself to a “duck” with her brood on the road, admitting that she’s “calm on the surface and paddling like crazy underneath.”

“It’s definitely a different ballgame because [Jacob’s] so much younger than Isaiah was when I took him on the road,” Underwood explained of how she’s currently juggling life as a mom of two and busy musician on tour while backstage at CMA Fest earlier this month.