Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Christening Details For Son Archie, What We Know So Far

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to shower son Archie Harrison with love on social media, posting a new sepia-toned photo of the royal tyke in honor of Prince Harry’s first Father’s Day. In the photo, half of Archie’s face can be seen as he adorably grabs onto his father’s finger.
The baby, who is now 2-months-old, is the subject of several rumors regarding his christening day, a formal occurrence in the royal family and a sort of coming out for the infant, where he will make his second debut as a member of the royal clan. Archie’s first public foray was when his parents showed him off to the world two days after his birth.
Town & Country reported what are believed to be details surrounding his christening.
Reportedly, the christening is scheduled for next month in Windsor. Baby Archie will be baptized in St. George’s Chapel, where the royal couple tied the knot on May 19, 2018. St. George’s Chapel was also where Prince Harry was baptized in 1984.
Town & Country also noted that during the baptism ceremony, it is likely the Archbishop of Canterbury will use the Lily Font. The Lily Font is a silver bowl used to baptize all the royal babies. It is also rumored that following royal tradition, baby Archie will be blessed with water from the River Jordan. The royal family practices Anglicanism, a form of Christianity. Markle was baptized into the faith when she wed Harry. She was previously baptized into the Roman Catholic faith.
The publication also noted that Queen Elizabeth will likely not attend the event as she has a prior commitment during that time. While royal watchers might be shocked that Prince Harry’s grandmother will not attend her great-grandson’s christening, they should not fret. The monarch also missed Prince Louis’s baptism in 2018, also due to a prior commitment.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined The Queen and members of The Royal Family at the annual Trooping the Colour, to celebrate Her Majesty’s official birthday. Trooping the Colour orginated from traditional preparations for battle and has commemorated the birthday of the sovereign for more than 250 years. In the 18th century, guards from the royal palaces regularly assembled to “troop" colours or flags down the rank, so they could be seen and recognised by the soldiers. In 1748, it was announced this parade would also mark the Sovereign’s official birthday. Trooping the Colour is performed by regiments of the British and Commonwealth armies for The Queen’s birthday parade, allowing them to pay a personal tribute to Her Majesty. Today over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians came together on Horse Guards Parade in London in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare. The parade concludes with a 41-gun salute fired by The King’s Troop, following which The Queen leads members of The Royal Family back to the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Royal Air Force flypast display. Photos credit: PA
The queen will head to Balmoral in Scotland for an annual summer getaway, and it is yet unknown if that is the reason she will not be in attendance. The clan’s annual summer getaway is a longstanding tradition which frees Queen Elizabeth from her royal duties to spend time with her extended family members who visit Balmoral.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duke of Sussex attended a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace alongside Her Majesty The Queen and other Members of The Royal Family. The Queen hosts Garden Parties as a means of recognizing guests for the good work they are doing in their communities, a tradition steeped in history and dating back to the 1860s during Queen Victoria’s reign. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended their first official Garden Party as a couple last May at Buckingham Palace just days after their wedding, in celebration of The Prince of Wales’ charity work, patronages and military affiliations. Today, The Duke of Sussex met with several guests including those that he and The Duchess extended a personal invitation to based on their extensive work in the community. His Royal Highness met with a representative of @africanparksnetwork (of which he is President), a mental health consultant for @weareinvictusgames and countless others who are leading by example with high impact cause driven work. The Duke also greeted several representatives of The Duchess’ patronages on her behalf, as she is on maternity leave and was unable to attend. These include members from @themayhew @thenationaltheatre and @smartworkscharity as well as The Association of Commonwealth Universities. Amongst the 8,000 people attending today were Members of the Armed Services, Ambassadors as well as those who have made a positive impact through the arts, charity work and volunteering. Thank you to volunteers, staff and all of those who dedicate their time and energy to working towards the collective good. We appreciate all that you do ????
It is also rumored that Archie will likely wear the same christening gown that was worn by his cousins Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte. The royals are steeped in tradition, and the garment is a replica of a dress that Queen Victoria commissioned for her first-born child, daughter Victoria Adelaide Mary Louisa.
Further details will likely be released by the royal family on their respective social media pages, including the page run by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.