Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Christening Details For Son Archie, What We Know So Far

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to shower son Archie Harrison with love on social media, posting a new sepia-toned photo of the royal tyke in honor of Prince Harry’s first Father’s Day. In the photo, half of Archie’s face can be seen as he adorably grabs onto his father’s finger.

The baby, who is now 2-months-old, is the subject of several rumors regarding his christening day, a formal occurrence in the royal family and a sort of coming out for the infant, where he will make his second debut as a member of the royal clan. Archie’s first public foray was when his parents showed him off to the world two days after his birth.

Town & Country reported what are believed to be details surrounding his christening.

Reportedly, the christening is scheduled for next month in Windsor. Baby Archie will be baptized in St. George’s Chapel, where the royal couple tied the knot on May 19, 2018. St. George’s Chapel was also where Prince Harry was baptized in 1984.

Town & Country also noted that during the baptism ceremony, it is likely the Archbishop of Canterbury will use the Lily Font. The Lily Font is a silver bowl used to baptize all the royal babies. It is also rumored that following royal tradition, baby Archie will be blessed with water from the River Jordan. The royal family practices Anglicanism, a form of Christianity. Markle was baptized into the faith when she wed Harry. She was previously baptized into the Roman Catholic faith.

The publication also noted that Queen Elizabeth will likely not attend the event as she has a prior commitment during that time. While royal watchers might be shocked that Prince Harry’s grandmother will not attend her great-grandson’s christening, they should not fret. The monarch also missed Prince Louis’s baptism in 2018, also due to a prior commitment.

The queen will head to Balmoral in Scotland for an annual summer getaway, and it is yet unknown if that is the reason she will not be in attendance. The clan’s annual summer getaway is a longstanding tradition which frees Queen Elizabeth from her royal duties to spend time with her extended family members who visit Balmoral.

Loading...

It is also rumored that Archie will likely wear the same christening gown that was worn by his cousins Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte. The royals are steeped in tradition, and the garment is a replica of a dress that Queen Victoria commissioned for her first-born child, daughter Victoria Adelaide Mary Louisa.

Further details will likely be released by the royal family on their respective social media pages, including the page run by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.