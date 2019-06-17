‘Teen Mom OG’ News: Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Wishes Him A ‘Happy Father’s Day’ On Instagram, Shares Photo

Ryan Edwards spent time with his two sons on Sunday.

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, shared a new photo of the Teen Mom OG star and his two sons on Sunday, June 16, while celebrating Father’s Day.

Weeks into the new season of the MTV reality series, Standifer took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a photo of Edwards, his dad, Larry Edwards, and his two boys, 10-year-old Bentley and 8-month-old Jagger.

As fans well know, Edwards has faced a number of legal issues in recent years, many of which have been prompted by his drug addiction, and at times, he hasn’t appeared to spend much time with his oldest son. As for his youngest son, Standifer was left to give birth to the child alone after Edwards checked into treatment last year, weeks before his birth, and earlier this year, she cared for him for three months straight while Edwards was serving time behind bars for a past heroin possession charge.

Although Edwards and his former girlfriend, Maci Bookout — the mother of his oldest son Bentley — haven’t had the best relationship with one another in recent years, Bookout has remained in touch with Edwards’ parents, including his mom Jennifer Edwards, and appears to allow them to spend plenty of time with Bentley.

Edwards had been starring on Teen Mom ever since the franchise was launched but last year, he and Standifer confirmed they would not be seen on the show’s ninth season. Then, just months later, Standifer was featured on the show during a scene with Jennifer Edwards, who was discussing options for Bentley’s schooling.

Although Edwards and Standifer took time off from filming last year, they returned to production for Season 10 a few months ago. During a Q&A session with fans on Instagram earlier this year, Standifer spoke of their decision to return.

“They make it very hard to walk away just because your contract is tricky,” Standifer said of MTV, according to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup in March. “You’re basically signing your life away. Your contract is basically a trap…you can’t get out.”

“It sounds so fake and crazy but it’s real,” she continued of her agreement with the network. “It’s not a one-year contract either. It’s open-ended, so good luck trying to leave. There’s not an end date.”

To see more of Edwards, Standifer, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.