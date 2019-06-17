‘Coronation Street’ Spoilers: Geoff’s Controlling Behavior Escalates Even After Yasmeen Is Robbed

Coronation Street spoilers for the week of June 17 reveal that Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) and Yasmeen Nazir’s (Shelley King) relationship will continue to take some strain. With Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) recently revealing a dark side to his father’s personality, it seems as if Yasmeen may be in for a rude awakening.

Ever since Geoff moved in with Yasmeen, Corrie viewers noted a change in his behavior. It appears as if he is subtly trying to control the restaurant chef’s actions. While Yasmeen has always been an independent and feisty spirit, her demeanor changes around her boyfriend.

This week, Yasmeen and Cathy Matthews (Melanie Hill) will spend some time hanging out. The two have a lot to catch up on. However, it seems unlikely that Yasmeen will share that her partner has shown some rather disturbing behavior since she herself has not picked up on the telltale signs yet.

Coronation Street viewers know that in addition to losing his temper over trivial matters, he also overstepped his mark when he told his son that Yasmeen no longer wanted to be part of the horse syndicate. Although Yasmeen sorted Geoff out over the incident, many fans think that the writers are gearing up for a domestic violence storyline involving the two of them.

PREVIEW PICTURES: Yasmeen is in danger! Gemma and Chesney go for their 12 week scan, Robert's lies start to catch up with him and will Steve get to celebrate his birthday!? ????https://t.co/85cKj7ND02#Corrie #Previews #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/xg4R0OjhI8 — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) June 16, 2019

While Yasmeen and Cathy enjoy their time together, Coronation Street spoilers indicate that Geoff will become irritated. According to Digital Spy, he will flood Yasmeen’s phone with text messages. In the meantime, Yasmeen will be blissfully unaware that her partner is trying to get hold of her as she enjoys some girl talk.

The latest Coronation Street spoilers further tease that by the time Yasmeen arrives home, Geoff will be ready to explode. He will vent at the chef and then tell her that he would rather sleep in the spare bedroom. Of course, Yasmeen will be upset by Geoff’s behavior.

To make matters worse, she will also be robbed during the week of June 17. It seems as if she will cash up after a day at Speed Daal and make her way home. However, she will be attacked and dragged into a dark alleyway. Yasmeen will be in a state afterward but will bravely try to pick up the pieces after her ordeal.

When Alya (Sair Khan) and Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) stop by for drinks, Yasmeen will try to take her mind off the week’s events. But when Geoff walks in on the merriment, he will hurl some nasty accusations at Yasmeen again.

As Geoff’s abusive behavior escalates, Yasmeen may not be able to see it for what it is. Will someone else intervene before it’s too late?