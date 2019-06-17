‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Chris Randone & Krystal Nielson Get Married In Mexico

The newlyweds met last summer on the ABC reality show.

Bachelor in Paradise has produced another marriage—and it was officiated by longtime ABC host Chris Harrison. Reality TV lovebirds Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, who met last summer on the ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise, returned to paradise to tie the knot at the site of their very first date in Mexico, People reports.

Randone and Nielson exchanged vows at the Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta with several Bachelor Nation stars attendance, including pals Becca Tilley, Ben Higgins, and soon-to-be married Bachelor in Paradise couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon. Chris and Krystal’s wedding will be shown this season on Bachelor in Paradise.

Last summer, Bachelor in Paradise viewers saw Chris Randone, a 31-year-old sales trainer, propose to Nielson, a 31-year-old fitness coach, with a 2-carat pear-shaped ring from Neil Lane, the Bachelor franchise’s go-to jeweler.

Randone admitted to People that after being rejected by Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette he was originally tried to act like a “tough guy” when he landed on the summertime spinoff for a second shot at love. But new love Krystal Nielson set him straight and told him if he didn’t become more self-aware he was going to all of his friends–and lose her. Randone said it was a major wake-up call and by season’s end a softer version of himself left Mexico as an engaged man.

Of course, the televised portion of the couple’s nuptials isn’t a big surprise. Several other Bachelor in Paradise weddings have aired on the ABC reality show, including the weddings of Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert and Carly Waddell and Evan Bass. Last summer, Jared Haibon’s proposal to Ashley Iaconetti also took place in paradise as they returned to the site where they first met three years after their season aired.

In addition, last fall, bride-to-be Krystal Nielson told E! News that she and her fiancé Chris Randone were open to having ABC’s cameras document their special day.

“We just care about wine, food, and music.” Krystal shared. “We don’t want to worry about any details. I see so many of my friends who get married, and they’re so stressed out as brides and they don’t get to enjoy it. That certainly [is] not our plan.”

Loading...

The couple’s engagement party was so amazing that it threw some friends off. In May, Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson’s engagement party was so spectacular that some of their guests thought they were hosting a surprise wedding instead.

Fans first met Krystal Nielson on Arie Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor and Chris Randone on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season.

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC on August 5.