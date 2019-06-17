Jessa Duggar Supposedly Had Paramedics Called During Ivy’s Birth, ‘Counting On’ Episode Airing In June

A special birth episode is coming up on TLC.

Jessa Duggar delivered a healthy baby girl on Sunday, May 26. She went into labor unexpectedly two weeks before her actual due date. Ivy Jane was born at just before 6 p.m. with only three and a half hours of labor. Her water broke right before she and husband, Ben Seewald, walked out the door to church with their two boys. Those details were revealed by Jessa and Ben in a TLC video while introducing their daughter. Now it looks like the whole labor and delivery of baby girl Seewald will be shown in a special episode airing in just a few short days.

While it has not been officially announced yet by TLC, there appears to be a special birth episode coming up on June 25. Some eagle-eyed Duggar watchers found the listing and it is also listed on TV Guide. The episode, titled Counting On: A Baby Girl For Jessa, is in an unusual time slot at 11:02 p.m. and repeating at 3:02 a.m. on June 26. This may be because it was thrown together quickly just a month after it happened and the network couldn’t fit it in any other time slot.

Duggar fans have been wondering if Jessa had any complications while giving birth to her third child last month. Henry’s labor and delivery turned out with no problems, but her first baby, Spurgeon, proved to be quite scary. The Duggar daughter started hemorrhaging after the baby was born. The paramedics had to be called and she was seen in an episode of Counting On being toted to the hospital. This time it appears that something happened during Ivy’s home birth to have the paramedics coming to their house once again.

The description says, “When Jessa goes into labor while her family is out of town, she and Ben have to make major changes to their birth plan and things get tense when paramedics are called.”

Jessa’s family usually shows up to help with the birth of her babies and the other home births that are planned. However, this one was totally unexpected as the 26-year-old went into labor early. There are no other details on what exactly happened that made them call for medical help or if any family members were there to assist her. She may have had the same thing happen as it did with Spurgeon. Or it could have been a completely different complication this time around.

Duggar fans will look forward to seeing how it all went down. TLC should be making an official announcement pretty quick on this special surprise episode of Counting On.