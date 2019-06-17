‘Counting On’ Star Jeremy Vuolo Celebrates His First Father’s Day With Daughter Felicity

A couple of sweet photos reveal what a special day it is for Jeremy Vuolo.

It’s a special Father’s Day for Counting On star Jeremy Vuolo this year. Not only is he honoring his own dad, but he is enjoying being a father as well. This is his first Father’s Day and it looks like it was full of giggles and smiles.

Vuolo is dad to 10-month-old Felicity Nicole. He sent out a couple of photos on his Instagram showing off his little girl wishing him a happy Father’s Day. No, she hasn’t started talking yet, but she is quite expressive. The former professional soccer player shared that she told him happy Father’s Day with her smiles. The picture was taken sometime this morning, possibly before they headed to church. Felicity is sitting on a table facing her daddy and she has the biggest smile just for him.

Felicity is wearing a white summery dress and a headband with a big pink bow attached. The second snapshot depicts a special moment between them, which reveals their father-daughter bond.

The Duggar son-in-law also sent a Father’s Day message to his dad, Charles, and Jinger’s dad, Jim Bob. Both Instagram photos have the men that Jeremy calls “remarkable” holding Felicity. The one snapshot with Jim Bob is very recent as it was taken just a few days ago. Jinger, Jeremy, and Felicity are back in Arkansas to be with the Duggar family during this difficult time, as previously detailed by The Inquisitr.

This morning, my daughter told me, “Happy Father’s Day!”…with her smile. pic.twitter.com/4ECcZ0wcdJ — Jeremy Vuolo (@Jeremy_Vuolo) June 16, 2019

Grandma Mary Duggar passed away last Sunday in a terrible drowning accident. She supposedly slipped and fell into her pool resulting in her death. This has brought their family together to comfort each other and to help each other grieve.

It looks like little Felicity may have brought plenty of joy to go around. Jeremy makes many comments on how she loves to smile and laugh most of the time. Jim Bob and Michelle have plenty of Duggar grandkids to help bring joy into their lives during this unexpected tragedy that has come into their lives.

The other Duggar fellas are celebrating Father’s Day as well. Ben Seewald just became daddy to his first daughter, Ivy Jane, and was also celebrating with his two sons, Spurgeon and Henry. Joe Duggar, Derick Dillard, Austin Forsyth, and Josh Duggar are all dads, and there are more kids on the way for three of them. Josiah Duggar considers himself to be a dad to the little one he and Lauren lost last year, and they are expecting again this fall. John and Abbie have yet to become parents, at least nothing has been announced just yet.

TLC’s Counting On is expected to return sometime this fall.