Mariah Carey Fan Gets Birthday Cake With Marie Curie By Mistake

Just like in the childhood game, Telephone, sometimes when a message is misheard, things turn out even funnier than anyone would imagine. A woman posted a photo on Twitter of her cousin’s birthday cake, which her co-workers made her, per her request.

Novelist Harriet Alida Lye posted a photo of her cousin Siobhan’s birthday cake on Twitter with a hilarious message. It seems Siobhan told her co-workers she wanted a Mariah Carey birthday cake, and ended up instead with a Marie Curie cake.

“My cousin in England told her colleagues she wanted a Mariah Carey birthday cake. They misunderstood, and is the cake they made her instead. It’s Marie Curie, looking very festive,” the caption read.

The Daily Mail says that instead of getting a cake with an American songbird, the birthday girl instead got a tasty treat with the image of the Nobel Prize-winning Polish physicist. While The Daily Mail pointed out that Mariah Carey did have an album called “E=MC²,” that is about all the two women have in common.

Social media reacted to the funny mix-up with its own cheeky comments, including some who thought this was an upgrade.

“Frankly I don’t think they misheard her at all. This is so much better than Mariah Carey,” one fan wrote.

And then a hero comes along..https://t.co/cYOS83WTcr — Sarah Tomlinson (@sarah_tomlinson) June 16, 2019

While the nuclear and radiation jokes abounded, some were on the mark, like the one who said it should have been a “yellow cake,” and the other that wondered aloud whether the cake would give you cancer or superpowers.

Marie Curie was born in Poland in 1867, but became a naturalized French citizen. She died in 1934 after extreme exposure to radiation triggered a rare blood cell deficiency. She won two Nobel Prizes, one for physics in 1903 and another in chemistry in 1911. She is the only woman to win Nobel Prizes in two fields and the first woman to win the prize ever.

But the Twitter jokes continue rolling in, including some based on scientific concepts.

Loading...

“This cake is so tasty, its half-life is only 1.5 seconds!” one commenter joked.

Others commented that it was just a “miscake,” while one woman who has the middle name Siobhan was just impressed that the baker spelled the birthday girl’s name correctly.

“Look, they spelled her name correctly, and as someone who’s middle name is Siobhan I can attest to the number of times people have effed it up. This is amazing.”

People asked whether the cake’s flavor is Polonium, while others wondered what Mariah Carey would think.