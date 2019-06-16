Wendy Williams’ New Man Marc Tomblin Is Reportedly Not After The Daytime Host’s Money

Wendy Williams’ new romance with Marc Tomblin reportedly has nothing to do with her finances.

A source to the Daytime Talk show host’s new boy toy Marc Tomblin recently spoke with TMZ about the couple’s blossoming relationship. The source reportedly told the outlet that Tomblin is, “sick and tired,” of reports that state the 27-year-old designer is with the 54-year-old host for her money. The source also states that Tomblin isn’t “the type” to live off a woman and is focused on growing his own career. Tomblin is reported to be with Williams strictly because the two, “enjoy each other’s company,” and he doesn’t want anything else from her.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Williams made her relationship with Tomblin official via Instagram. The Wendy Williams Show host shared a photo with her and Tomblin embracing in early June. While Williams only showed Tomblin’s hand, the two have been spotted together around NYC while Williams’ show is on hiatus.

While many of Williams’ fans were excited for her to get back on the dating scene, details of Tomblin’s background reportedly had onlookers taken aback. The financial investor and blogger faced some legal woes in 2014. Tomblin reportedly was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon before ultimately being released. When asked about the relationship, Williams reportedly told TMZ that she has her personal life covered.

“I am a 54-year-old grown a– woman. I know what I’m doing,” Williams said of the naysayers of her relationship.

Wendy Williams treats new man Marc Tomblin to shopping spree https://t.co/fsFIzMVnNn pic.twitter.com/CCGv1FEFXs — Page Six (@PageSix) June 12, 2019

Williams’ new romance comes weeks after she confirmed on her show that she’s a “single woman” after filing for divorce from her ex Kevin Hunter Sr. The couple’s marriage of 22 years is reportedly dissolving due to Hunter having a baby outside of the couple’s marriage, per HollywoodLife. During their marriage, Williams and Hunter had one child together- Kevin Jr.,18.

Loading...

A source close to Kevin Sr. reportedly stated that the former executive producer and manager doesn’t mind that his ex is moving on with a younger man.

“Kevin doesn’t feel threatened or jealous whatsoever when it comes to Wendy dating a younger man, or anybody for that matter,” the source said. “He knows she is free to date whoever she likes, even if it’s with someone much younger. He understands her need to get out there and date other people.”

Fans of Williams can follow the host on social media for more updates on her life this summer.