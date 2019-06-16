‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of June 17: Nikki Leans On A Friend

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 17 through 21 brings Kevin’s misdeeds to light when Michael forces him to fess up. Plus, things heat up with the Newmans, and an all-out war ensues. Then, Jack meets somebody new, Sharon gives Rey reason to worry, and Devon honors Neil.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) makes Kevin (Greg Rikaart) come clean, according to SheKnows Soaps. He knows that Kevin is up to something. However, it comes as quite a shock to Michael when Kevin reveals that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is alive. The surprises keep on coming for Michael too, because Kevin lets his brother know that Adam (Mark Grossman) has Chloe, and he kidnapped Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to make a trade. Whoops.

Esther (Kate Linder) is concerned about Kevin. He’s back in Genoa City and acting strangely, so it’s no wonder that Kevin’s mother-in-law is worried. If she finds out her daughter is alive, though, Esther will likely be thrilled.

After getting papers suing for custody of Christian, Nick (Joshua Morrow) contacts Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan.) He wants to let his ex-fiancee know about things in Genoa City, and Nick warns Chelsea that Adam will likely come for Connor next.

It looks like Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is right to be worried because Adam and Sharon (Sharon Case) feel the heat between them. After Adam told Sharon he had unresolved feelings for her, Sharon insisted that she didn’t. However, something must be brewing in Sharon and Rey can tell. If Sharon isn’t careful, she could end up losing her new relationship.

At long last, Jack (Peter Bergman) meets someone new, and it could be Lola’s (Sasha Calle) mom Celeste (Eva LaRue.) Lola and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are planning their wedding, and it makes sense that her mom shows up to help her. Perhaps Jack and Celeste will feel some sparks as well.

Victor (Eric Braeden) is surprised by Nick. At first, Victor tried not to take sides between Adam and Nick, especially since Victor wanted to make amends with Adam. Ultimately, Victor reaches a decision, and he asks Adam to back off. Unfortunately for Nick, Adam is Victor Newman’s son, and he has no intention of backing off his plans of gaining custody of Christian.

Genoa City has plenty of amazing dads to celebrate, so we couldn’t pick just one to post! Here are a few of many. ???? Happy #FathersDay from #YR. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/O0vdpC4bXn — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 16, 2019

Billy (Jason Thompson) loses his temper. He’s had enough of Adam, and when Billy finds him at Delia’s grave, Billy loses it, which isn’t surprising. However, Billy’s actions may give Victoria (Amelia Heinle) pause.

Loading...

By the end of the week, Adam has an unexpected visitor, and Victor makes a power move and orders Adam to leave his property. The Newman family war is just beginning.

Meanwhile, Paul (Doug Davidson) supports Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott.) These two are old friends, and Paul always comes through when Nikki needs him. Her life is in an uproar right now between Victor’s life-threatening illness and the Newman family drama. Right now Nikki really needs a friend like Paul.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) is disappointed by Lily (Christel Khalil.) He recently told Traci (Beth Maitland) he had plans to move closer to Lily, but it looks like Lily does something to make Cane reconsider his ideas for the future.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) honors Neil (Kristoff St. John) by dedicating the stage at Society to him. According to The Inquisitr, Devon suffers a panic attack after he sees Hilary (Mishael Morgan) when he gets home from the emotional evening.