’90 Day Fiancé’: New Details On Pedro’s Mom, Lidia Jimeno

When viewers were introduced to Pedro Jimeno and his wife, Chantel Everett, during the fourth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, they were also introduced to the couple’s families, including Pedro’s mother, Lidia Jimeno. During her time on the show, fans learned quite a bit about Lidia, and now, new details have surfaced, according to a report from Your Tango.

After Pedro moved to the United States on a K-1 visa to be with Chantel, her family made it clear that they didn’t approve of their future son-in-law. Throughout their relationship, Pedro continued to bump heads with Chantel’s family, and even got into a physical fight with his wife’s brother during Thanksgiving dinner, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Chantel’s parents were also firmly planted in their belief that Pedro did not love their daughter, but wanted to marry her in order to obtain a green card and access to better opportunities.

Because of strained interactions between Pedro and Chantel’s family, it’s not surprising that Pedro’s family — his mother, and his sister Nicole — would also harbor negative feelings toward Chantel. Pedro has made it clear that he needs to send money back to his family in the Dominican Republic every month, but his wife and her family have been against this since the beginning of the series.

“The Everetts claim Lidia groomed her son to marry an American so that he could send money back to her,” Your Tango explained.

Chantel’s mother also claimed she had proof of this when she discovered a website to “find stupid Americans to match with a person on the island in order to harvest the American dollar.” This website turned out to be a legitimate online legal services business — Lidia Jimeno is a divorce attorney who has a degree from the Universidad Tecnologica de Santiago.

On Mother’s Day this year, Lidia reportedly posted a photo of a snake biting a man in the face with the caption “the kiss of the mother-in-law.” She also posted a photo of super glue and captioned it “lipstick for mothers-in-law,” according to the report.

The drama between the two families has been so well-received by fans, that the network has made the decision to give Pedro, Chantel, and their families a show of their own. The show will be called The Family Chantel and is expected to air in July.

“Our fans can’t get enough of Pedro, Chantel, and their larger-than-life families. For a brand known as the destination for love, relationships, and family shows, The Family Chantel hits the bulls-eye,” Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, explained.

Fans of the pair and their families can keep up with the drama on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? which airs Sundays on TLC.