‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy & Flo Meet Again

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will come face-to-face during the week of June 17. The two women never thought that they would meet again, but fate threw them a curveball. Flo and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) ran into each other at the bar and rekindled their romance. After finding out that Flo was a member of the Logan family, it seems as if she and Steffy’s lives are now inextricably intertwined.

Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) asked the former croupier to play the role of a baby’s mother. She agreed to help her old friend out and pretended to be Phoebe’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) birth mother. Steffy fell in love with the newborn and decided to adopt her. While Flo had serious concerns about signing her name on the adoption papers, she was assured that the paperwork would never be seen again. The documents would be filed away and they would only come to light if Phoebe wanted to find out who her biological mother was. Both Steffy and Flo were happy with the terms and they signed the adoption papers. They never thought that they would meet again.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the Spencer brothers want the women to reunite, per Highlight Hollywood. Since Wyatt is dating Flo, it is only natural for him to want to spend time with his brother and the girls. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) has just moved back to the cliff house and it seems as if Wyatt wants to visit. Of course, he wants Flo to come along and will introduce her to Steffy as his girlfriend.

While Wyatt and Liam are excited about Steffy and Flo meeting, it appears as if the women will be less than thrilled. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy and Flo will push back when Liam and Wyatt suggest that they get together. However, it appears as if they will finally agree and that Flo will come over to the cliff house.

While the meeting may initially be awkward, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that the women will agree that Phoebe is definitely a Logan. Both Steffy and Flo see familiar characteristics in the little girl. While Steffy may think that she gets it from Flo, the former waitress knows that Phoebe’s genes are thanks to her mother, Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.