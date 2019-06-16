‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Attends The 2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards, See Photos

Scheana Marie opted for a neon green look.

Scheana Marie hit the red carpet on Saturday night in a stunning neon green blazer dress.

While attending the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, she posed in the flashy outfit, which she paired with a high ponytail and strappy heels.

In addition to accessorizing with a pair of hoop earrings and matching studs, Scheana gave fans a glimpse of the lacy black bra she was wearing underneath her dress.

During the MTV event, Marie looked quite tan, which wasn’t too surprising to her fans. After all, she was fresh off a visit to Palm Springs, where she recently purchased a vacation home, and during her trip, she posted a video on her Instagram page in which she was seen getting a tan in her pool.

“Palm Sprung,” she wrote in the caption of her June 14 photo.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may have noticed, several cast members of the Bravo TV reality series have purchased new homes in recent months. However, while the majority of the cast chose to shack up in The Valley area of Los Angeles, Scheana chose to instead buy a vacation home and continue to rent her main residence in Marina Del Ray, which she debuted on the seventh season of the show months ago.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Scheana and her co-stars were seen at the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion just weeks ago but already, they’ve started production on the new season of the show and a short time ago, she shared a number of videos and photos on her Instagram Stories, in which she seemed to be filming her birthday celebration for the show.

As fans may have noticed, Scheana celebrated her big day on a yacht as she hosted a party for her friends and co-stars, including Raquel Leviss.

Loading...

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

While Scheana endured a few rocky moments with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars during Season 7, she told TooFab in April that she was in a “really good” place with the ladies of the show, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney.

“We’re all in a really good place, which feels good because it’s been a long time since we’ve all gotten along at the same time,” she explained. “There’s usually one person on the outs, and when we’re all getting along we’re just like, ‘Is this the calm before the storm?’ Season 8 — I don’t know!”

Scheana Marie and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, but a premiere date has not yet been set.