Lala Kent And Fiance Randall Emmett Attend The 2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards Amid ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8

The couple stunned on the red carpet.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars amid filming on the series’ upcoming eighth season.

After Kent shared a number of photos and videos on her Instagram Stories on Saturday in which she was seen getting ready for their night out, the musician and actress hit the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards with her fiancé and posed for photos with her soon-to-be-husband and co-stars.

In photos, Kent was seen in a long-sleeved, sheer black dress with a silk train. Meanwhile, Emmett sported a black button-down shirt with black pants and black shoes.

Although it wasn’t clear whether or not Bravo TV cameras were rolling during Saturday night’s event, Kent appeared to travel to the event, which was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, with her co-stars.

In one video shared on Kent’s Instagram Stories, she was seen sitting in what appeared to be some sort of party van with Kristen Doute seated in front of her. In a video taken from inside the event, Stassi Schroeder and boyfriend Beau Clark were seen.

Also in attendance at the event were Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Scheana Marie, Billie Lee, James Kennedy, and Raquel Leviss.

As fans will recall, Kent and Kennedy made amends earlier this month after years of back and forth, but just a short time later, after sharing a photo of their reunion, they suffered another falling out over a post Kennedy shared on Instagram and have kept their distance from one another in the weeks since.

In Kennedy’s post, the DJ took aim at Kent’s fiancé, Emmett, by poking fun at the movie producer’s recent feud with rapper 50 Cent.

While Emmett has been spending a ton of time with the Vanderpump Rules cast over the past several months, he will not be seen during the eighth season of the show, even though a number of people related to the series believe he should be a part of the cast.

“Lala got called out on the [Vanderpump Rules] reunion because the whole cast doesn’t think it’s fair she’s allowed to pick pieces of her life to show… Even though he makes appearances on other reality shows and projects, he wants nothing to do with [Vanderpump Rules],” a source revealed to Hollywood Life last month.

Kent and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules sometime later this year.