Here’s What The Lionsgate & Hulu Deal Means For Netflix

Any time a competitive streaming service strikes a deal with a network or production company, it is scary for Netflix subscribers. With Hulu finalizing a deal to gain streaming rights to all Lionsgate movies released next year, Netflix subscribers everywhere are wondering what the deal is going to mean, and if any of their beloved shows are at risk of removal.

According to Netflix fan site What’s On Netflix, all Lionsgate movies released between 2020 and 2021 will be available on Hulu roughly nine months after its theatrical release date, per the new deal. The movies will also play on FX.

Epix will retain any rights to the films in additional pay windows, but they will likely still be shopped out to other interested buyers after first being available on Hulu. Technically, Netflix could bid on the movies after they are shopped out individually.

In addition to having many well-known subsidiaries, such as STARZ, Lionsgate is also known for distributing a lot of massive films including The Expendables, The Hunger Games, and John Wick.

Fortunately, the deal between Hulu and Lionsgate is not something Netflix subscribers need to be exceptionally worried about. In fact, the streaming giant has notably relied less and less on receiving any type of Lionsgate content over the past few years.

As Netflix subscribers know too well, the streaming giant has been hard at work producing Netflix Originals as more and more companies – such as Disney – have opted to explore creating their own streaming services.

$LGF.A now has post theatrical film distribution deals aligned with Hulu, FX & HBO (Summit Entertainment) for the next two years, after which, they will likely run exclusively through their own Starz network.https://t.co/GvwRxHxsFR — Lava Creek Capital Management, LLC (@LavaCreekVOS) June 14, 2019

Netflix has, over the last few years, begun the process of expanding all areas of its content library with self-branded original content in hopes of not only pulling in new customers, but preventing existing customers from experiencing a gap in content as old licenses expire.

According to Redbook Magazine, Netflix has released dozens of thriving original series and even more feature films over the last five years. The publication also reveals that Netflix spent over $12 billion making and releasing over 700 different projects in 2018 alone.

Weekend rewind: Hulu and FX have acquired the streaming and broadcast rights to Lionsgate films for 2020-2021: https://t.co/dV4kYV4Y8b pic.twitter.com/7uqwaLoCbz — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) June 15, 2019

Loading...

Some of these in-house productions have actually become some of the Netflix’s most binged titles.

In fact, here are just a few that Redbook says are some of most popular original titles:

13 Reasons Why

Insatiable

You

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Orange is the New Black

Birdbox

Big Mouth

Netflix subscribers can binge watch the titles above – as well as any Netflix Original – at their leisure by checking the library, which is adding new original content every month.