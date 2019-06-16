Pedro And Chantel Continue To Fight On ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’

It doesn’t look like things are getting better for Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, based on an exclusive clip posted by The Wrap.

Chantel and Pedro appeared on the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé. The couple was introduced by a mutual friend and began chatting online and dating long distance because Pedro lived in the Dominican Republic. As their relationship matured, Chantel flew to meet her new beau in his home country. The couple later got engaged and Pedro moved to the United States on a K-1 visa. Chantel and Pedro’s relationship was quickly flipped on its head when Chantel’s family was informed of their upcoming nuptials.

Chantel’s parents believed Pedro and his family were conspiring to use their daughter to obtain a green card. Throughout their time on the show, Pedro was constantly criticized by Chantel’s family and even got into a physical altercation with her brother during Thanksgiving dinner, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Pedro’s sister, Nicole, was also present during the fight. After that incident, Pedro distanced himself from Chantel’s family and his mother became upset at the treatment of her children.

During this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Pedro informed his wife that he would be booking a one-way ticket back to the Dominican Republic to spend time with his family. He asked his wife not to follow him but during last week’s episode, Chantel decided to go see Pedro. Upon arrival, Pedro insisted that his wife meets with his mother to put their differences aside but that didn’t go the way he hoped.

Based on the new clip, it seems Pedro is hoping Chantel will have better luck making amends with his sister. In the clip, the couple can be seen sitting on a bench and Pedro asked his wife why she insisted on following him to the Dominican Republic.

“I told you why,” she responded. “I want you and I to work on our relationship together.”

“You here, my mom and sister are here, and I stuck in the middle. If you don’t fix the problem between my sister or my mother, you don’t want to fix the problem with me,” Pedro responded.

It’s no secret that Chantel and Nicole have a strained relationship. The two women have been captured arguing on the TLC series and they’ve made headlines for throwing shade at each other on social media, as previously reported The Inquisitr.

The drama between the two families has been so well-received by viewers, TLC has offered the couple and their families their own spin-off.

“Our fans can’t get enough of Pedro, Chantel, and their larger-than-life families,” Howard Lee, the president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement, according to People.

“For a brand known as the destination for love, relationships, and family shows, The Family Chantel hits the bull’s eye.”

There is currently no premiere date for The Family Chantel, but fans can keep up with the couple on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which airs on Sundays on TLC.