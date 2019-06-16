‘General Hospital’ Spoilers & Rumors: Billy Miller Reportedly Exiting Role Of Drew Cain

General Hospital spoilers suggest that a fan-favorite cast member may be ready to give up and depart for greener pastures. Fans have been speculating for some time now that Billy Miller might soon decide he’s ready to leave GH and the role of Drew Cain. Now, some soap insiders are acknowledging that the speculation may be turning into behind-the-scenes confirmations.

At this point, it has not been confirmed publicly that Miller is out at General Hospital. Spoilers from TV Source Magazine, however, note that they have gathered information from multiple sources signaling that Billy has decided to exit.

The word is that Miller is leaving General Hospital so that he can pursue other acting opportunities. That was similar to the reasoning behind his Young and Restless exit several years ago, but in this case, it surely won’t surprise many viewers if this turns out to be true.

Earlier in the day, TV Source editor Ryan White addressed this situation via his Twitter page. As he noted in his tweet, there has been a lot of whispering about this supposed exit among soap insiders for a few days now. However, so far, no other outlets have gathered enough information to call it definitive as of yet.

Billy Miller. Out. Heard from three reliable sources. Am I confident enough to run an article on it? If I had additional quotes on it sure. Press people been whispering for days so let’s stop messaging each other about it and see who gets more info out.#GH pic.twitter.com/mFcikjbLJV — Ryan (@SourceRyan) June 15, 2019

Miller joined General Hospital about five years ago and he was brought on to play a not-so-dead Jason Morgan. Billy’s decision to join GH came not long after he had chosen to leave The Young and the Restless and the role of Billy Abbott.

Billy’s fans were excited to see him take over this role on General Hospital, one that had become open because Steve Burton had chosen to leave the show several years before that. Miller’s version of Jason reunited with Kelly Monaco’s Sam, and most fans were pretty content. However, that was all turned upside down when Burton returned to GH.

General Hospital writers took some time to tell the story of how both Burton and Miller could stick around. It took months, but eventually the twists and turns led to Burton being the “real” Jason and Miller ending up being Drew Cain, with a backstory created for him that made him Jason’s twin.

Kim and Drew's trek up Kilimanjaro proves more taxing than either could've imagined. Click to watch today's emotional, new #GH – RIGHT NOW: https://t.co/aJSzQqcSpR — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 13, 2019

Unfortunately, some fans felt that the writing was on the wall for Miller as soon as Burton returned. A long dance ensued of having Sam torn between Jason and Drew, but it became clear relatively quickly that the character of Drew would be the odd man out in this love triangle.

Since then, viewers have generally felt that the writers have failed to utilize Miller’s serious acting chops, and fans have been consistently disappointed. Another solid romantic entanglement has never developed for Billy’s character, and other than watching his long-lost son die of cancer recently, the actor has had little to do.

Some fans have even wondered if Miller might head back to The Young and the Restless. This would seem unlikely in most instances, given that former General Hospital actor Jason Thompson is now playing Billy on Y&R. However, recent developments there make it impossible to completely dismiss.

Taking Oscar to Mount Kilimanjaro is easier said than done. Are Kim and Drew ready to lay their son in his final resting place?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @TamaraBraun pic.twitter.com/RF6HJA7y6F — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 28, 2019

As The Inquisitr has noted, actress Michelle Stafford decided to leave General Hospital and the role of Nina in order to step back in as Phyllis on Young and Restless. This meant that Gina Tognoni was fired in order to make room for Stafford.

The Young and the Restless is also in the midst of bringing a handful of others back to Genoa City as well, with Greg Rikaart, Melissa Claire Egan, and Elizabeth Hendrickson returning. The Inquisitr recently detailed that Hendrickson also chose to leave General Hospital in order to return to her Y&R gig.

Drew didn't get a lot of time with his son, West Coast. But Oscar made sure their connection would continue long after his death.

A heartwarming, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #BillyMiller pic.twitter.com/bo3AiFit0A — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 13, 2019

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that Drew will be around for at least part of this summer, but primarily in the role of supporting Kim as she struggles with the loss of Oscar. Unfortunately, it probably would not be difficult to write out the character of Drew entirely at this point. There are some loose ends dangling regarding his past with Shiloh, but that hasn’t been mentioned to any significant degree in quite some time.

Is Billy Miller quitting General Hospital, or will these reports pan out to be inaccurate? Fans will certainly be interested to see what comes next on this front. If the actor does leave, his supporters will be anxious to see if he can find something meaty to sink his teeth into soon.