‘L.A.’s Finest’ Renewed For Season 2

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba joined forces to tackle crime in a Bad Boys movie franchise spin-off, L.A.’s Finest, earlier this year and the crime drama has recently been renewed for a second season, according to a report from Pop Culture.

The show is the first original program for Charter Communication’s Spectrum on-demand platform. It follows Union’s Bad Boys II character Special Agent Sydney “Syd” Burnett, who moves from Miami to Los Angeles and joins the LAPD. Syd is partnered with detective Nancy McKenna, played by Alba, and the two couldn’t be more different. Nancy is a working step-mother who’s married to the District Attorney for the LAPD and hiding a criminal past. On the other hand, Syd is single and playing the field while trying to hunt down the man she believes is responsible for her abduction and torture.

The series also stars Duane Martin as Ben Baines, Zach Gilford as Ben Walker, Ryan McPartlin as Patrick McKenna, Sophie Reynolds as Isabel McKenna, and Ernie Hudson as Joseph Burnett.

“We’re thrilled L.A.’s Finest has resonated with our subscribers in such a major way. When I first saw the pilot – a show about two strong women learning to trust and support each other and still getting into plenty of trouble – I knew I’d follow them anywhere,” Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals, said in a statement to Variety.

Pope went on to congratulate the cast and crew for “helping us to launch our first original series and making the decision to green-light a second season incredibly easy.”

The show is a clear success now, but it had quite a rocky start finding a home. L.A.’s Finest was originally being developed for NBC, but the network ended up passing on it after the pilot was filmed. The project was shopped around and eventually landed at Spectrum after Charter agreed to give the project a green light. Things seemed to have finally picked up for the show but production was later shut down in February after co-showrunners Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier were both injured in an on-set accident involving a stunt car and metal shipping container.

Both men were hospitalized and Sonnier had his leg amputated below the knee. His family later launched a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs.

The L.A.’s Finest Season 1 finale will be available Monday, then all 13 episodes will be available for free for Spectrum subscribers, according to a report TVLine.