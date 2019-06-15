NBA Trade Talk: Lakers Land Anthony Davis In Mega Deal, Pelicans Net 3 Players And 3 First-Round Picks

After months of talks, the Lakers finally have AD, but the Pelicans still won.

There have been months and months of speculation and rumors, but the blockbuster trade finally happened and Anthony Davis is out of New Orleans. On Saturday afternoon, the Pelicans agreed to a deal that will send Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers just as he’s been wanting. On the flip side, the Pelicans are going to receive a package of multiple players and three first-round draft picks.

When Davis revealed he wanted out of the “Big Easy,” many thought that he would end up with the Lakers, but New Orleans didn’t make it easy. Numerous offers were sent to the Pelicans, but none were accepted and the trade didn’t happen before the deadline in February.

Some actually thought that he would end up with the Boston Celtics or New York Knicks, or even the Brooklyn Nets sometime this summer, but things have changed. The deal has been agreed to and the Lakers are giving up a grand total of six players, which includes the No. 4 overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news first and here is what the Lakers are sending to the Pelicans in exchange for Davis:

Lonzo Ball

Brandon Ingram

Josh Hart

Three first-round picks, including the No. 4 selection in 2019

There had been speculation that New Orleans would seek out a third team to get all they wanted out of the trade for Anthony Davis. David Griffin, the new executive vice president of basketball operations for the Pelicans, was able to pull off some magic and get Davis to Los Angeles as he ultimately wanted.

The Pelicans have agreed to a deal to trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks – including the No. 4 overall in 2019 Draft, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2019

The New Orleans Pelicans had been in discussions with Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics, who were believed to have the most to offer for Davis. The Nets and Los Angeles Clippers had also shown interest in a trade, but discussions never actually took place.

The Pelicans have the No. 1 overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft, and they’re expected to select Duke’s Zion Williamson with it.

Loading...

In Los Angeles, there will likely be some more wheeling-and-dealing done in free agency, but LeBron James got one of the puzzle pieces he wanted. Anthony Davis signed with Klutch Sports in recent months and it seemed almost inevitable that he’d end up a Laker, but New Orleans didn’t allow it to happen easily.

LeBron and Anthony Davis in LA ???? It's happening, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/vpXUF3z9Ij — ESPN (@espn) June 15, 2019

While the deal has been agreed to by both sides, it cannot become official until July 1, 2019, which is the start of the new NBA year.