Watch India Vs. Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: Greatest Rivalry In Sports Comes To 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup

The most intense and passionate rivalry in all of sports takes center stage at the ICC Cricket World Cup when India and Pakistan meet for the seventh time in the history of the tournament.

The single most intense and passionate rivalry in sports is set to kick some life into what has so far been a sluggish 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, as the bordering — and frequently warring — countries of India and Pakistan once again settle their differences on a cricket ground. As Indian Express warns, with a record four matches already washed out at the 2019 World Cup, the India vs. Pakistan showdown risks becoming a fifth, with a 50 percent chance of rain in the forecast for Manchester, which will host, to try to host, its first match of tiger tournament.

With a projected TV audience that rivals the FIFA World Cup Final, with more than 1 billion expected to watch, the ICC will be making every effort possible to let the game be played, with a live stream from Old Trafford.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the monumental India vs. Pakistan showdown in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Sunday, June 16, at the 26,000-capacity Old Trafford Cricket Ground, in Greater Manchester, England.

In India, the game starts at 3 p.m. India Standard Time, while in Pakistan, the match gets underway at 2:30 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time on Sunday.

In the United States, cricket fans who want to watch a live stream of the massive match will be forced to do without much sleep, with a start time of 5:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, 2:30 a.m. PT for the latest installment in the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry.

Matches between the two arch-rivals have become increasingly rare in recent years, as political and military tensions have prevented the countries from scheduling bilateral series, as The Inquisitr has reported. That leaves ICC tournaments, such as the Cricket World Cup, as the only venues where India and Pakistan meet, usually in the 50-overs, one-day format.

Even though the Cricket World Cup was first played in 1975, India and Pakistan did not meet until 1992, as CricBuzz recounts. The two sides have now met six times in World Cup play, with India winning every time.

Pakistan, however, won what was certainly their greatest triumph over their arch-rivals in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, as The Inquisitr reported. Pakistan came into that tournament ranked eighth of the eight teams, and lost to India by 124 runs in a group stage match. But they made it all the way to the final, where a dominant bowling attack ended India’s day after only 31 overs for a 180-run victory.

Watch a preview of the landmark India-Pakistan match, courtesy of CricBuzz, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the India vs. Pakistan 2019 Cricket World Cup Match 22.

India: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. KL Rahul, 3. Virat Kohli (captain), 4. Vijay Shankar, 5. MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), 6. Kedhar Jadhav, 7. Hardik Pandya, 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11. Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: 1. Imam-ul-Haq, 2. Fakhar Zaman, 3. Babar Azam, 4. Mohammad Hafeez, 5. Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), 6. Haris Sohail, 7. Shoaib Malik/Asif Ali/Imad Wasim, 8. Shadab Khan, 9. Wahab Riaz, 10. Hasan Ali 11. Mohammad Amir.

Loading...

India Captain Virat Kohli insists that his team is not even thinking about Pakistan ahead of the massive match. Alex Davidson / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the India vs. Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup confrontation. In Pakistan, the Pakistan Television Corporation, the state-owned TV network, will broadcast the India vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup showdown live on PTV Sports — and will also make a free live stream of the match available via a PTV Sports live stream, viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports official YouTube channel.

For fans inside India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Cricket World Cup matches.

In Australia, FoxTel Sport has the live stream of the game, while on the other side of the globe, in the Caribbean, Flow Sports has rights to the Cricket World Cup.

To watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the India vs. Pakistan clash — in which India looks to seal a top-four place and its arch-rival Pakistan hopes to stay alive — in the United States the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Cricket World Cup match. Another option is Hotstar US, which will stream all World Cup cricket matches.