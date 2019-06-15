‘Pretty Little Liars’ Stars Ashley Benson & Shay Mitchell Reunite On Instagram

It’s been two years since Freeform’s teenager drama Pretty Little Liars concluded. That, however, hasn’t stopped the dedicated, cult-like fanbase from frequenting the comment sections of Instagram posts by Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Lucy Hale, and other members of the cast.

Benson – who played the role of Hanna Marin on the Freeform series – sent the Pretty Little Liars fans within her 19.4 million followers into a frenzy two days ago when she shared a video clip of herself with another member of PLL‘s cast list.

The black and white video clip featured Benson sitting the back seat of a moving vehicle with her blonde locks mostly hidden under a jacket hoodie and huge rounded sunglasses on her face as she lip-synced a rap song.

After Benson mouthed the first line to the song, the video panned up to reveal Mitchell – who played the Emily Fields in Pretty Little Liars – was driving the vehicle. The video panned back to Ashley who started to dance as she got more into the song.

Before the video clip ended, it panned out just enough to show both Shay and Ashley dancing to the song.

While it is unclear when exactly the video clip was taken, Benson tagged Mitchell in the comments before noting that she missed spending time with her.

Shay, who was one of the first to comment on the fun Pretty Little Liars reunion, jested that she and Benson had a fun weekend when the video was taken.

The clip has been viewed over 2.1 million times with over 3,000 of Benson’s followers taking the time to leave a message.

One of the more notable comments to ascend to the top as one of the most popular was from Pretty Little Liars producer and showrunner Ina Marlene King, who used emoji to express how hilarious she thought the reunion video was.

Many of the followers noted how much they loved seeing Ashley and Shay together because it rekindled their love of the teenage drama.

Others seized the video as an opportunity to beg – in all capital letters – for the core cast members of Pretty Little Liars to consider getting together for some sort of reunion.

A few even labeled the video clip as the “ultimate friendship goal.”

While the teenager drama has been over for a few years now, those itching to re-watch the series can binge through every episode thanks to Netflix’s vast catalog of on-demand shows.