WWE News: John Cena Reveals If He Watches WWE, Still Says ‘They Don’t Need Me’

Is the Doctor of Thuganomics done in the ring?

John Cena has only had two matches this entire year and many wonder if he will have another at any point in 2019. He has moved over more into the world of movies and television, but he’s never come right out and said that he is retired from the ring. As he continues to be away from WWE and doing other things, many have wondered if the former multi-time world champion still keeps up with what’s happening on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

It is obvious that at some point, all wrestlers have to step away from the ring and do something else in life. While they may come back now and again (see: The Rock), they can’t always have a full in-ring schedule and continue to wrestle at a high level as they get older.

While they’re busy, many fans wonder if they keep up with and pay attention to the storylines happening in WWE. John Cena is filming movies and hosting Nickelodeon’s revival of Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader, but he has not ignored the place he loves, as he told The Wrap.

“It doesn’t mean that my heart doesn’t lie with WWE, I’ve often said that if I’m doing something like this then it’s impossible to do something like that. I’m older now, I just turned 42. I watch WWE on a regular basis and the talent is getting faster and more precise, and I’ve always been referred to as ‘unorthodox’ so I’m not exactly the most precise.”

One of the true faces of WWE hasn’t been seen in quite some time and his last match was back in January. He did appear at WrestleMania 35 to interrupt Elias’ concert, and he even did it in his old gimmick as the Doctor of Thuganomics as reported by The Inquisitr.

While John Cena can’t always be in the ring, he has stated in the past that he’ll always be a part of WWE. He wouldn’t mind becoming a coach at the WWE Performance Center in the future, but what about the end of his in-ring career?

There is little doubt that Cena will return at some point for another feud or two and some more matches, but he doesn’t even feel as if that’s necessary.

“They don’t need me, I am grateful for everyone who says ‘we miss you,’ and there was a time when I could genuinely say from a financial standpoint that they needed me, that time is up.”

There is no word on when John Cena will return to WWE and it’s possible that it won’t be known until right before it happens. He is joining the cast of Fast & Furious 9 while also involved in rumors that he could be in the sequel for Suicide Squad. The former champ keeps up with the action on Raw and SmackDown, but he truly feels as if he’s no longer needed for WWE to be successful.