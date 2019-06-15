Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Nick Gets Help From A Surprising Former Foe

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick turns to a surprising person to help him when Adam files paperwork to gain custody of Christian.

Last year when Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victor (Eric Braeden) battled for Christian, Nick hired Brittany (Lauren Woodland) as his lawyer while Victor tapped Michael (Christian LeBlanc). Michael dragged Sharon (Sharon Case) through her past mistakes and really caused some hurt feelings as he worked for Victor to get custody.

This time around, according to SheKnows Soaps, Nick shocks Michael by asking him to help him fight for Christian. It seems that Nick can look past last year’s situation because Michael was doing his job, and although Michael ended up losing that time, Nick believes that he will win this time. This time Michael is on the right side, and Nick wants him to do whatever it takes to help him win. Not only does Nick hope to find dirt on Adam (Mark Grossman) that disqualifies him as a parent, but he also wants to teach his brother a lesson — don’t mess with Nick Newman.

While Nick and Michael create a plan, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) stops by to add her support and apologize once again for setting Adam on this course. According to The Inquisitr, Nick is not going to let Victoria off easily after she stole Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) phone number and provided Adam with $50 million to leave town. Instead of going, Adam took Victoria’s money and bought Nick’s Dark Horse debt and now owns the company.

It looks like this time in the battle for who should have custody of Christian, Nick and Victor find themselves on the same side. Although he initially did not want to take sides, Victor finally asks Adam to back down on suing Nick for custody of the little boy. However, Adam flatly refuses to comply with his father’s demand, and Victor asks Adam to vacate his property.

Victor’s whole plan to make things right with Adam and get Adam to take over Newman Enterprises isn’t going well. Victor had visions of his family rallying around him as he fought for his life due to a rare blood disease. However, at this crucial point in his life, Victor is reaping what he’s sown all these years. When it suits him, Victor thinks nothing of pitting his children against each other, and now everybody is paying a costly price.

Although Michael is a great lawyer, it seems like stopping Adam will take more than anybody ever believed it would.