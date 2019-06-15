Sarah Huckabee Sanders Could End Up On Fox News, Says A Former White House Source

While Donald Trump hinted that Sarah Huckabee Sanders could be heading back to her home state of Arkansas to run for governor at some point, others in the White House think it is just a matter of time before she turns up on Fox News to defend the president.

The Hollywood Reporter says that while Sanders could still make a run for governor of Arkansas, like her father, Mike Huckabee, she will likely become a paid contributor on Trump’s favorite news network, Fox, also like her father. The network already employs two former Bush White House press secretaries, Dana Perino and Ari Fleischer.

Since Trump made the announcement that Sanders would be leaving the White House by the end of June, several networks have weighed in to say they would pass on Sanders as a contributor on their channels. A network source for ABC said they were “not interested in her services,” while CNN also said they would take a pass. Fox News, MSNBC and CBS News have not yet responded with a comment.

A former White House official says that they expect that she will turn up on Fox News soon, saying that she would be a “natural fit.”

“I do expect Sarah to sign up with Fox News, based on mutual interest. Sarah is right at home with Trump’s base, even as she was ostracized by the mainstream.”

White House briefing killer Sarah Huckabee Sanders is heading out. Any speculation on how long before she lands at Fox News? https://t.co/R3tm9FuSxR — Crooks and Liars (@crooksandliars) June 13, 2019

While CNN has hired several pro-Trump conservatives as contributors, many media experts think that Sanders would be a step too far, including a cable news veteran.

“She’s told so many demonstrable lies from the podium when her job was ostensibly to be a reliable truth-teller.”

Another television news executive believes that any network that hires her will face backlash from their newsroom as well as viewers.

Others suggest that Sanders’ predecessor, Sean Spicer, never really made the leap to being a political contributor for any network, most recently working as a special correspondent for Extra.

This week, Sanders got a friendly send off from Donald Trump as he tweeted the announcement, saying, “After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas…,” says The Inquisitr.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been with the Trump campaign since 2016 and was promoted within the ranks to the position of press secretary, even accompanying the president on his recent trip to the U.K. and Ireland.