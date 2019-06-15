Rory Feek Posts Touching Tribute To Late Wife Joey On Anniversary Of Their Wedding

Singer Joey Feek passed away a little more than three years ago, but she clearly is still very present in the lives of those who loved her. On Saturday, Joey’s husband Rory posted a sweet tribute to his late wife via Instagram to recognize their wedding anniversary.

The initial picture that Rory Feek shared to Instagram was a shot of a black-and-white photo from his wedding day with Joey. The first shot was taken from behind the couple, capturing those who were gathered at the church to join them in this heartwarming day.

Rory stood with his arm around Joey’s shoulder, a couple of candles burning behind them and her long veil draping down her back. The Instagram post included nine photos from the day and showed Joey and Rory’s first kiss as a married couple along with sweet photos of how his daughters Hopie and Heidi were incorporated into the ceremony.

This is the 17th anniversary of that special day for the couple. In his lengthy caption, Rory wrote about how young, excited, and scared they were that day. Feek also wrote about how they had no idea the journey God would take them on in the years they would have together.

Of course, the latter part of the couple’s journey was a heartbreaking one, with Joey battling cervical cancer and passing away in March 2016 at the age of 40. However, the couple celebrated many amazing times prior to that, including the birth of their daughter Indiana.

Joey and Rory made eight albums during their time together. Joey was sick as they recorded the album that eventually won them a Grammy Award, titled Taste of Country. They worked on the album of hymns between Joey’s rounds of radiation and chemotherapy, and Rory gave an emotional speech as he accepted the award in 2017 after Joey’s death.

On his website, Rory writes beautifully about his love for Joey.

“I am the husband of the greatest woman that I’ve ever known. Her name is Joey. She had the voice of an angel and the heart of a saint. She is why I’m me… God gave us an incredible love story that is still unfolding, even now, without her by my side… as I hold our little one’s hand and turn the pages.”

In his anniversary Instagram post, Rory added hashtags indicating that he and Joey were “bound by God forever” and he noted, “I still do.”

Rory has more than 665,000 followers on Instagram and within merely an hour, more than 23,000 of Feek’s fans had shown their love for this touching post. There were also 500 comments with many noting how beautiful this sweet tribute to Joey was.

These days, Rory Feek is living a fairly quiet life on his farm in Tennessee with his daughter Indiana and his extended family. He shares photos of his little one often, recently noting in an Instagram post that she had even lost her first baby tooth. Joey Feek may be physically gone, but she is certainly not forgotten.