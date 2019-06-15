O.J. Simpson Opens Twitter Account With Cryptic Video Saying ‘I’ve Got A Little Getting Even To Do’

O.J. Simpson has entered the social media world, joining Twitter with a video that offered a cryptic message claiming he’s “got a little getting even to do.”

The football legend turned accused (and acquitted) killer launched a Twitter handle called @TheReaIOJ32 in the early morning hours on Saturday, posting a video message saying that there had been a lot of fake accounts and he wanted to set the record straight. The video and the message about “getting even” caused quite a stir and prompted a number of angry replies to Simpson.

The account also led to even more fake accounts targeting the former running back. As the Mirror reported, someone immediately created a fake account made to look like O.J.’s new handle, then tweeted “I killed her.” The account seemed to fool a number of people and led to some reporting of what appeared to be the shocking admission.

While it was not clear what prompted Simpson to join Twitter, he opened the account just one day after the 25th anniversary of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. The anniversary has brought a rush of new attention to the case, including revelations from Simpson’s former manager about the slayings.

Norman Pardo, who worked with Simpson four years after the NFL legend’s acquittal, said that Simpson would not deny involvement in the murders.

“First thing I asked him was, ‘Did you kill those people?’ and instead of saying, ‘No I didn’t kill those people, I didn’t have anything to do with it,’ he always said, ‘You don’t want to know what happened that night, just let it go,’ and that wasn’t what I wanted to hear,” Pardo told WTSP.

The father of Ron Goldman also spoke out this week, recalling the roller coaster of emotions he felt during Simpson’s initial trial.

“I was pretty certain, all the way through the trial, that there was going to be a guilty verdict,” Goldman said in an interview with NBC News. “The evidence was overwhelming. I never had any doubts.”

What life is like for O.J. Simpson 25 years after infamous murders https://t.co/RBiWDMHb4o pic.twitter.com/nWkekXmJxB — CTV Montreal (@CTVMontreal) June 10, 2019

Goldman said it was “hard to comprehend” when jurors returned a verdict of not guilty for O.J. Simpson. A later civil trial would find that Simpson was responsible for the murders and ordered him to pay $33.5 million to the families of the victims.

O.J. Simpson has not tweeted again since his initial video, shedding no new light on exactly what he meant by “getting even” or just who he meant to target with the remark.