Where To Get The Best Grilled Cheese In Every State

Grilled Cheese is considered by many to be one of the greatest culinary inventions ever created. Now, Delish has ensured that fans of the esteemed sandwich can try the best of the best by determining the best grilled cheese sandwiches in each and every state.
Food historians believe that the modern version of the grilled cheese was first created in the 1920s, after sliced bread and American cheese were mass-produced, according to The Food Timeline. During the Great Depression, an open-faced grilled cheese, known as the cheese dream, grew in popularity, per Rocky Mountain News. In World War II, U.S. government cookbooks readily mentioned how to broil “American cheese filling sandwiches” for the troops, also via The Food Timeline.
In the number of grilled cheese sandwiches featured here, some are the classic combination of bread and cheese, while others are more creative takes on the classic.
Some have savory fillings, like duck confit or the popular pulled pork option. At The Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake Co. in South Carolina, the famous sandwich can even be made with lobster tails or crabcakes.
Other grilled cheeses featured sweet additions, like The Eagle OTR in Cincinnati. The sandwich is made with apricot preserves and Granny Smith apples. The sandwich at Café Muse in Michigan uses a hint of honey, which caused it to be named by Reader’s Digest as “one of the perfect grilled cheese sandwiches in America.”
Some restaurants featured grilled cheeses that played on different themes. For example, Oklahoma’s features a Thanksgiving twist, with turkey, stuffing, and cranberries infused in the cheesy goodness. Meanwhile, Food For Thought in Virginia had a menu of grilled cheese sandwiches that were inspired by different regions in the United States. For those desiring to experiment, Mountain Sun Pub & Brewer in Colorado optioned for a customized sandwich that has additions chosen by the diner.
So, for those in need of some of cheesy goodness, here is the list.
Alabama:
Paramount Bar, Birmingham
Alaska:
Spenard Roadhouse, Anchorage
Arizona:
Perfect Pear Bistro, Tempe
Arkansas:
Hammontree’s Grilled Cheese, Fayetteville
California:
Lost Coast Cafe, Ferndale
Colorado:
Mountain Sun Pub & Brewer, Boulder
Connecticut:
The Whey Station, Middletown
Washington, D.C.:
Barmini by Jose Andres, D.C.
Delaware:
Home Grown Cafe, Newark
Florida:
Mr. & Mrs. Bun, Miami
Georgia:
Folk Art, Atlanta
Hawaii:
Pink’s Creamery, Hanalei
Idaho:
Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese, Coeur d’Alene
Illinois:
3 Arts Club Cafe, Chicago
Indiana:
Subito, Indianapolis
Iowa:
Zombie Burger + Shake Lab, Des Moines
Kansas:
The Wheel Barrel, Topeka
Kentucky:
Momma’s Mustard Pickles & BBQ, Louisville
Louisiana:
Backspace Bar & Kitchen, New Orleans
Maine:
Maps Bar, Portland
Maryland:
Full On Craft Eats & Drinks, Rockville
Massachusetts:
Drink, Boston
Michigan:
Café Muse, Royal Oak
Minnesota:
Butcher & The Boar, Minneapolis
Mississippi:
Depot Coffee House and Bistro, Hattiesburg
Missouri:
The Fountain On Locus, St. Louis
Montana:
Celtic Cowboy, Great Falls
Nebraska:
Kitchen Table, Omaha
Nevada:
Great Full Gardens, Reno
New Hampshire:
Black Mtn Burger Company, Lincoln
New Jersey:
American Melts, Kenilworth
New Mexico:
The Grove Cafe & Market, Albuquerque
New York:
The Blue Light Speak Cheesy, Brooklyn
North Carolina:
Roaming Fork, Charlotte
North Dakota:
Mezzaluna, Fargo
Ohio:
The Eagle OTR, Cincinnati
Oklahoma:
The Mule, Oklahoma City
Oregon:
Savor Soup House, Portland
Pennsylvania:
Meltkraft at Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia
Rhode Island:
Scratch Kitchen & Catering, Newport
South Carolina:
The Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake Co., Murrells Inlet
South Dakota:
Murphy’s Pub & Grill, Rapid City
Tennessee:
Barrel House BBQ, Lynchburg
Texas:
Barrio Barista, San Antonio
Utah:
Cravings Bistro, Pleasant Grove
Vermont:
Lost Nation Brewing, Morrisville
Virginia:
Food For Thought, Williamsburg
Washington:
Cheese Wizards Food Truck, Seattle
West Virginia:
The Dish Cafe, Daniels
Wisconsin:
Comet Cafe, Milwaukee
Wyoming:
Cafe Genevieve, Jackson