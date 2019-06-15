Where To Get The Best Grilled Cheese In Every State

Grilled Cheese is considered by many to be one of the greatest culinary inventions ever created. Now, Delish has ensured that fans of the esteemed sandwich can try the best of the best by determining the best grilled cheese sandwiches in each and every state.

Food historians believe that the modern version of the grilled cheese was first created in the 1920s, after sliced bread and American cheese were mass-produced, according to The Food Timeline. During the Great Depression, an open-faced grilled cheese, known as the cheese dream, grew in popularity, per Rocky Mountain News. In World War II, U.S. government cookbooks readily mentioned how to broil “American cheese filling sandwiches” for the troops, also via The Food Timeline.

In the number of grilled cheese sandwiches featured here, some are the classic combination of bread and cheese, while others are more creative takes on the classic.

Some have savory fillings, like duck confit or the popular pulled pork option. At The Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake Co. in South Carolina, the famous sandwich can even be made with lobster tails or crabcakes.

Other grilled cheeses featured sweet additions, like The Eagle OTR in Cincinnati. The sandwich is made with apricot preserves and Granny Smith apples. The sandwich at Café Muse in Michigan uses a hint of honey, which caused it to be named by Reader’s Digest as “one of the perfect grilled cheese sandwiches in America.”

Some restaurants featured grilled cheeses that played on different themes. For example, Oklahoma’s features a Thanksgiving twist, with turkey, stuffing, and cranberries infused in the cheesy goodness. Meanwhile, Food For Thought in Virginia had a menu of grilled cheese sandwiches that were inspired by different regions in the United States. For those desiring to experiment, Mountain Sun Pub & Brewer in Colorado optioned for a customized sandwich that has additions chosen by the diner.

So, for those in need of some of cheesy goodness, here is the list.

Alabama:

Paramount Bar, Birmingham

Alaska:

Spenard Roadhouse, Anchorage

Arizona:

Perfect Pear Bistro, Tempe

Arkansas:

Hammontree’s Grilled Cheese, Fayetteville

California:

Lost Coast Cafe, Ferndale

Colorado:

Mountain Sun Pub & Brewer, Boulder

Connecticut:

The Whey Station, Middletown

Washington, D.C.:

Barmini by Jose Andres, D.C.

Delaware:

Home Grown Cafe, Newark

Florida:

Mr. & Mrs. Bun, Miami

Georgia:

Folk Art, Atlanta

Hawaii:

Pink’s Creamery, Hanalei

Idaho:

Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese, Coeur d’Alene

Illinois:

3 Arts Club Cafe, Chicago

Indiana:

Subito, Indianapolis

Iowa:

Zombie Burger + Shake Lab, Des Moines

Kansas:

The Wheel Barrel, Topeka

Kentucky:

Momma’s Mustard Pickles & BBQ, Louisville

Louisiana:

Backspace Bar & Kitchen, New Orleans

Maine:

Maps Bar, Portland

Maryland:

Full On Craft Eats & Drinks, Rockville

Massachusetts:

Drink, Boston

Michigan:

Café Muse, Royal Oak

Minnesota:

Butcher & The Boar, Minneapolis

Mississippi:

Depot Coffee House and Bistro, Hattiesburg

Missouri:

The Fountain On Locus, St. Louis

Montana:

Celtic Cowboy, Great Falls

Nebraska:

Kitchen Table, Omaha

Nevada:

Great Full Gardens, Reno

New Hampshire:

Black Mtn Burger Company, Lincoln

New Jersey:

American Melts, Kenilworth

New Mexico:

The Grove Cafe & Market, Albuquerque

New York:

The Blue Light Speak Cheesy, Brooklyn

North Carolina:

Roaming Fork, Charlotte

North Dakota:

Mezzaluna, Fargo

Ohio:

The Eagle OTR, Cincinnati

Oklahoma:

The Mule, Oklahoma City

Oregon:

Savor Soup House, Portland

Pennsylvania:

Meltkraft at Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia

Rhode Island:

Scratch Kitchen & Catering, Newport

South Carolina:

The Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake Co., Murrells Inlet

South Dakota:

Murphy’s Pub & Grill, Rapid City

Tennessee:

Barrel House BBQ, Lynchburg

Texas:

Barrio Barista, San Antonio

Utah:

Cravings Bistro, Pleasant Grove

Vermont:

Lost Nation Brewing, Morrisville

Virginia:

Food For Thought, Williamsburg

Washington:

Cheese Wizards Food Truck, Seattle

West Virginia:

The Dish Cafe, Daniels

Wisconsin:

Comet Cafe, Milwaukee

Wyoming:

Cafe Genevieve, Jackson