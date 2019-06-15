Meghan Markle Officially Beat Kate Middleton For Fashion Icon, According To Retailers

Meghan Markle has taken the fashion world by storm, with even Vogue editor Anna Wintour taking style notes from the American actress-turned-royal, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Now, The Daily Express is reporting that the Duchess of Sussex has even overtaken her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, for the royal with the most sartorial influence.

Both duchesses have huge fashion followings, and both Kate and Meghan often see their chosen fashion choices sell out after wearing them at public outings. The tabloids often refer to this as the “Kate” and “Meghan effects.”

However, U.K. fashion retailer Lyst recently launched an analysis that studied the number of search queries made for the fashion choices of the two ladies. In the research, which included 20 million online searches over the past two years, Meghan was deemed the more popular, as her outfits were searched more often.

In fact, Meghan’s outfits were deemed almost twice as desired at the Duchess of Cambridge’s. After an engagement, Meghan’s outfits generally saw a whopping 216 percent increase in demand. The University of St. Andrews alum saw the demand for her outfits rise a 119 percent.

Clive Mason / Getty Images

However, Meghan’s higher popularity might be because she is the newest addition to the royal family, save for her newborn son, Archie.

For example, after Meghan and Prince Harry had their engagement announcement in the fall of 2017, the Northwestern alum sported a beige colored Sentaler coat. The fashion choice resulted in a 164 percent rise in searches for coats in a similar color in just 24 hours.

In contrast, the white trench coat dress from Wales Bonner Meghan wore when she and the duke presented baby Archie to the world only saw a 46 percent increase in search interest.

In an interview with Glamour UK, the Suits actress explained her philosophy behind her personal style.

“I love the opportunity to get properly dressed up. I’ve worn three Lanvin dresses and they’ve all been a dream. They’re so well made, with the most beautiful craftsmanship,” she confessed.

“I don’t tend to go with things that are ornate — just beautifully made pieces and some classic jewelry. Let the work speak for itself. I love that.”

“I like monochromatic and tonal dressing,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton recently made sartorial headlines for a rare alleged fashion error. According to The Daily Express, the duchess wore a Barbara Cassola dress with a zipper facing the front, causing fans to think she was wearing the ensemble incorrectly. However, it was later revealed that it was the stylistic design of the dress.