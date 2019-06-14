Chris Brown Says He Was Hacked And Didn’t Make The Comments About Karrueche Tran’s Boyfriend Victor Cruz

Chris Brown is setting the record straight about the comments he made about his ex Karrueche Tran’s boyfriend.

The “Run It” singer had a few words to say about the way Tran’s boyfriend, Victor Cruz, dresses on Thursday, June 13. HollywoodLife reports that Brown stated under a comment about Cruz and Tran that the Claws star needed to “style” her former NFL beau. Once some Instagram users saw the comments Brown made under the post, they soon criticized the singer’s motivation for poking fun at his ex’s partner. After seeing the outrage, Brown took to his Instagram Stories on Friday to clear the air on the situation at hand. The singer stated in his post that his account was hacked.

“People going out they way. leave them people alone and stop creating unnecessary drama! Whoever’s been DM any of my followers or commenting as me is lame asf,” Brown wrote.

In Brown’s previous comments the day before, the singer made it clear that he was critiquing Cruz’s looks in good fun. He stated under the photo of Cruz and Tran posing together that his demand for the former wide receiver to update his look had “no shade” involved. However, many users had their own opinions about Brown and took to The Shade Room to express their frustrations about Brown’s alleged behavior.

“No one should be encouraging this childish behavior,” one follower wrote.

“The effects of dating a Taurus woman. You’ll NEVER find someone better,” another follower chimed in.

Chris Brown decided to comment on a picture of Karrueche and Victor Cruz, saying "UPGRADE YA MAN BOO." Now, people are calling him out: https://t.co/SOFH34ztFs pic.twitter.com/f9v3lQIHMW — Complex (@Complex) June 13, 2019

Many fans recall that Brown and Tran dated on and off between 2011 and 2015. The two had a seemingly rocky relationship, which was the subject of many headlines, per HL. Tran reportedly finally ended the relationship after learning that Brown had fathered his daughter, Royalty, with Nia Guzman. Since then, the two haven’t reconciled and Tran began dating Cruz in 2017. The Inquisitr previously reported that Brown has been romantically linked to Instagram model Ammika Harris.

Loading...

Neither Tran nor Cruz has acknowledged Brown’s alleged comments. According to Cruz’s latest post, he and Tran are spending time together in Florence and are rocking designer garb. Tran has also shared photos from the couple’s vacation on her Instagram page.

While Tran hasn’t spoken of her relationship with Brown, she did recently open up to express that she’s in a much better place since putting that relationship behind her.

“It is amazing to think where I was four years ago (2015) to where I am now and it pushes me to want to do more and become better,” Tran recently shared with HL.