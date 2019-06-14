Did Lisa Vanderpump Force Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright To Fire ‘Anti-Gay’ Pastor?

Lisa Vanderpump is speaking out on Twitter.

Lisa Vanderpump recently received some criticism online after it was reported that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright had fired their wedding officiant.

After BuzzFeed shared a report in which a number of supposedly “anti-gay” and “transphobic” phrases were seen on Pastor Ryan Dotson’s Facebook page, Vanderpump offered a statement to the outlet and suggested that after contacting Taylor and Cartwright, she expected her Vanderpump Rules co-stars to deal with the issue.

“Changes are forthcoming,” she vowed.

However, while Vanderpump’s statement had some convinced that she had demanded Taylor and Cartwright fire their chosen officiant, she claimed she did no such thing after being confronted by a fan on Twitter.

“I just don’t like a ‘boss’ telling an ’employee’ what religion they can be or who can officiate their wedding,” the fan wrote.

“I just alerted them to his statements which I knew they wouldn’t support,” Vanderpump replied.

Following Vanderpump’s response, the fan wrote another message to her and said it would be a shame if Cartwright went against what she truly wanted just because she had been given an ultimatum by Vanderpump.

“Someday she may regret that decision and she can never get her wedding day back,” the fan explained.

Still, Vanderpump insisted that Taylor and Cartwright made the decision themselves because they were upset about the remarks made by Dotson.

Taylor and Cartwright announced Dotson would be marrying them several months ago and were quickly met with backlash at that point due to the conservative views of the pastor. However, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Cartwright assured host Andy Cohen that Dotson was not against gays, despite the fact that he had publicly stated that he does not “condone” their lifestyle.

“I talked to him myself and he promised me that he was not that way and he was not saying anything about the community whatsoever,” Cartwright alleged, despite the many social media posts of Dotson.

Cartwright also said that she had known Dotson for years and did not feel that he was anti-gay or transphobic, and that if he was, she wouldn’t have included him in her big day.

Cartwright then said that she didn’t want to say much about the issue. Unfortunately, she has since been forced to address the issue after being confronted by a number of people online about his past posts regarding the LGBTQ community.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.