‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Phyllis Escapes

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, June 14, brings an agreement between Adam and Kevin for Chloe. Plus, Sharon reassures Rey it’s him that she wants, Lauren and Jack enjoy a pleasurable business trip, and Mariah allows Tessa to talk to Ana on her own.

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Adam (Mark Grossman) agreed to meet about Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) after Kevin threatened Adam would wish he’d stayed dead if he hurt Chloe. Later at Dark Horse, the two meet. They traded threats, and then Adam finally admitted that he has Chloe. Kevin and Chloe briefly talked on the phone, and Adam asked that Kevin return Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). After all, Phyllis never should’ve been dragged into this mess in the first place. Before finalizing the deal, Adam warned that Chloe better not come after him again, and then he stipulated that Kevin had to stay in Genoa City to be useful for Adam. Kevin agreed, and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) arrived. He grilled Kevin about meeting with Adam Newman, but Kevin shrugged it off and left quickly. When Kevin went to get Phyllis, he found the room empty as Phyllis had escaped out a window.

Meanwhile, at Sharon’s (Sharon Case), Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) slept on the couch, which Sharon said he didn’t need to do. Although Rey said he’s not finished with his relationship with Sharon, he accused her of putting Adam first since he’s returned to town. For her part, Sharon reiterated that she isn’t Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) and asked Rey to consider that Adam has gotten inside Rey’s head, too. Later, Adam showed up, and he and Rey sparred verbally, which made Adam smile as he left.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) met with Ana (Loren Lott) about Tessa coming back to the label. Mariah shocked Ana when she said that Tessa is her client now, but eventually, Mariah left Tessa and Ana alone for a bit to come to an agreement. Tessa agreed to remain faithful to her roots but conceded that Ana could add some polish and shine. Tessa also agreed to speak up instead of relying on Mariah to do her dirty work.

Sharon and Mariah went to lunch at Society where Mariah told her mom about her new job as head of Power Communications. Sharon was supportive. Then, talk turned to Sharon and Rey’s tension, and Mariah cautioned her mom not to let Adam ruin what Sharon and Rey have.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Jack (Peter Bergman) had a successful business trip in Los Angeles. Jack wanted to extend the trip, but Lauren accused him of wanting to stay away from the reality of his life in Genoa City, and Jack admitted she was right. Jack promised to make some changes.

Finally, Phyllis’s leg is shown as she drives to Las Vegas.