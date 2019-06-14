Miranda Lambert Shows Off Huge Arm Tattoo In Honor Of Her New Husband

Miranda Lambert and her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, were spotted out in New York City this week, and the country music singer showed off more than just her hubby during the trip.

According to Page Six, Miranda flaunted a brand new, large arm tattoo as she and Brendan strolled the streets of NYC.

The singer showed off the ink on her forearm, which spans from her wrist to the bend of her elbow. The tattoo resembles a playing card and has a large red heart at the center which is surrounded by greenery and encased with two letter M’s, which likely stands for her new married initials, Miranda McLoughlin.

In the photos of Miranda showing off her new tattoo, the singer wore a black blouse and a short, brown skirt, which flaunted her lean legs as she held hands with Brendan.

Miranda wore her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in soft curls that fell down her back. She also donned a full face of makeup, which included pink blush and a nude lip.

Lambert first revealed to her fans that she was married back in February with a sweet Instagram post to honor her new husband on Valentine’s Day.

Miranda called Brendan the love of her life, and thanked him for loving her.

Miranda Lambert shows off huge new tattoo inspired by her husband https://t.co/p7d8sswlhO pic.twitter.com/58ubaLaqnf — Page Six (@PageSix) June 14, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miranda is head over heels for Brendan, and she believes that their whirlwind romance and marriage has been like a country song.

“[Miranda] has no regrets about marrying Brendan. They married after a short time together because she fell madly in love with him from the moment she met him, and can’t imagine life without him,” an insider told Hollywood Life earlier this year.

“She thinks their love and marriage is incredibly sweet like a classic country song — full of passion and romance,” the source stated, adding that Lambert isn’t paying any attention to all of the “doubters and haters” and has been ignoring their comments.

“Brendan makes her happy and it did not take her long at all to decide that she wants to be with him forever. She would not have it any other way,” the source added.

As many fans know, Miranda was previously married to fellow country music singer, Blake Shelton. The couple had a rocky divorce, and Blake later moved on to singer Gwen Stefani, whom he’s been dating ever since.

Fans can see more of Miranda by following her on social media.