‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of June 17: Thomas Spirals Out Of Control

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, June 17 reveal high drama when Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) proves that he will do anything to prevent the baby swap secret from coming out. In the meantime, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will come face-to-face for the first time since the adoption.

Monday, June 17 – Hope Loses Something Precious

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will become anxious when she loses something valuable. Although The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers don’t specifically mention the item, viewers know that she treasures Beth’s ultrasound photo. She would certainly be distraught after losing the only image she has of her supposedly stillborn daughter.

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will blast Thomas, per The Inquisitr. Brooke blames Thomas for Hope and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) annulment and is convinced that he is using his son to manipulate Hope. She will tell the designer to back off and that she has had enough of his schemes.

Tuesday, June 18 – Thomas Presents Hope With A Gift & A Kiss

Now that Hope is a single woman, Thomas can openly put the moves on her. According to Highlight Hollywood, he will gift Hope with a Forrester Original gown. Of course, the designer dress will be accompanied by a kiss.

It seems as if Liam and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) want to arrange a meeting between Flo and Steffy. However, Steffy will push back against the idea and tell Liam that she would be uncomfortable. At the same time, Flo will express the same sentiment to Wyatt.

Wyatt demands answers when he overhears Flo, Xander and Zoe speaking about Beth. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/tl0VD98zcW #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/GBsiFjaqld — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 13, 2019

Wednesday, June 19 – Flo & Steffy Meet Again

Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) will learn that Thomas is still manipulating Hope. He will blast Thomas for continuing to scheme to make Hope his own.

It appears as if Flo and Steffy will have to stomach the get-together. Both of them note that Phoebe is “definitely a Logan.” While Steffy may opine that Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) has many Logan familial traits, Flo may see Hope’s features in the little girl.

Thursday, June 20 – Baby Swap Drama On Bold And The Beautiful

Brooke will face off with Thomas. She will accuse him of controlling Hope, but Thomas will give as good as he gets.

Thomas, Zoe, and Xander will argue about the baby swap drama.

Flo begs Zoe to allow the truth to be revealed but Zoe is concerned about going to jail. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/TuUe8qdilt #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ErbSNkcQnU — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 12, 2019

Loading...

Friday, June 21 – Thomas Forrester’s Dark Side Spirals Out Of Control

Zoe and Xander’s relationship will take some strain because of the baby swap secret. Zoe wants to keep the news quiet, while Xander wants them to confess.

Hope will reminisce and remember the good times that she had with Liam.

Thomas will spiral out of control and his dark side will come out. The Bold and the Beautiful summer preview, per She Knows Soaps, hints that not everyone will make it out alive after the truth about Beth comes out. Does Thomas have a murderous nature?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.