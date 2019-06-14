Rob Kardashian’s Family Is Reportedly ‘All For’ Him Flirting With Singer Natti Natasha

Rob Kardashian reportedly has his sister’s full support as he pursues singer Natti Natasha via Twitter.

The Inquisitr previously shared that the Arthur George CEO left flirty comments under a photo of the pop reggaeton songstress last week. Natasha reportedly flirted back with Kardashian and even complimented his daughter Dream, 3. Since then, Hollywood Life reports that the two have sent more and more flirty comments between each other, which has been driving fans to root for the two celebs to get together. Kardashian’s famous sisters and mother are also reportedly on board for him to move on with someone new.

“Rob’s family is all for his flirtation with Natti Natasha,” a source said. “It’s making him happy and giving him a boost. It hasn’t progressed past the flirting stage yet but Rob’s sisters are encouraging him to go for it and take her on a real date. Rob’s sister all think Natti is a good choice for him because she has her own career going on, she’s already a success and her star is on the rise, they definitely see that as a big plus. They love that she’s a woman with her own thing and she’s gorgeous, she and Rob would look great together.”

The support from the Kardashian sisters comes as a shock, as Kim tagged Khloe and their mother, Kris Jenner, shortly after seeing the Twitter exchange between Kardashian and the “Me Gusta” singer, and commented “nooo” under his flirtatious tweet. However, the sisters have reportedly turned a new leaf and want to see their brother happy. The successful sisters also want to see their brother find love again, as he has been single since ending his engagement with Blac Chyna in 2016.

Kardashian’s interest in Natasha reportedly shows that he has a good eye in terms of looks and skills when it comes to a woman. The Dominican pop star is the most-watched woman on YouTube currently and raked in 4.52 million views on the platform in 2018, which surpassed artists like Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande. The “Te Lo Dije” singer has also taken home some big awards, including the Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year award at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Offstage, the singer also enjoys sharing sultry photos of herself online with her 264,000 Twitter followers. The photo that reportedly caught Kardashian’s attention was of Natasha completely buff and covering herself with her hair and cell phone. Kardashian’s decision to write “oh hi,” has reportedly been what has begun the exchange between the two.

Fans of both Kardashian and Natasha can see more of them on Twitter.