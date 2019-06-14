Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Have ‘Tense’ Moment On Palace Balcony During Trooping The Colour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly had a “tense” moment on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Queen Elizabeth’s yearly birthday parade, Trooping the Colour. The Daily Express reported that the royal couple appeared to have exchanged words with one another when the royal clan gathered on the balcony in their support of the monarch.

Other royals in attendance during the parade included Prince William, his wife, Kate Middleton and their children, Louis and George, as well as Princess Charlotte, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Prince Andrew.

The awkward exchange between the two was shared on Twitter. Royal watchers noticed that the couple shared several words before Markle looked ahead, appearing to be upset by the public spat with her husband of one year. While this type of situation would be normal in any other marriage, it’s rare for royals to show this type of emotion in public.

Markle’s appearance at the Trooping the Colour ceremony was her first public outing since giving birth to the couple’s first son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6 of this year. The new mom has been nesting with her son at the couple’s home, Frogmore Cottage, since the baby’s birth. Markle will reportedly not be returning to her scheduled duties within the royal family until sometime in the fall.

Markle and Prince Harry rode side-by-side in a carriage alongside sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, and Camilla Parker-Bowles, the second wife of Prince Charles, as they approached the palace.

Markle and Harry happily debuted their first son to the world two days after his birth was officially announced by Buckingham Palace. The couple met with reporters and photographers at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, where the couple held their wedding reception on May 19, 2018.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie posted to Twitter that, prior to new-born Archie making his formal debut, it was Prince Philip who was the first senior royal to meet his great-grandson. Scobie reported that the couple bumped into the duke as they were walking to meet reporters.

Loading...

The Queen is meeting Baby Sussex shortly but Prince Philip was actually the first member of the royal family to meet him! “We just bumped into the Duke as we were talking by, it was just so nice,” says Meghan. “It will be a nice moment to introduce the baby to the whole family.” pic.twitter.com/BKIZhSVt0f — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 8, 2019

A photograph of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth and Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, was shared with the public on the couple’s official Instagram page, garnering plenty of attention from the royal couple’s followers.

People Magazine reported that Markle and Prince Harry will be going on a royal tour of Africa later this year. It is unknown if their son will accompany them on their trip.